Jameis Winston leaves Saints practice early due to foot injury

Head coach Dennis Allen commented on the injury following Monday's practice.

New Orleans Saints starting quarterback and former Florida State star, Jameis Winston, is working his way back from an ACL injury that he suffered last season. Winston has been a full go in training camp to this point and he's been impressive. According to Nick Underhill, the former No. 1 overall pick has yet to throw an interception during team drills.

Unfortunately, Winston might have had a small setback on Monday. According to the Saints, Winston left practice early after tweaking his foot. Head coach Dennis Allen commented on the injury following the session.

"Jameis went in today, he kind of tweaked his foot a little bit, he went in for some evaluation," Allen said to reporters. "I don't have any update on that but it was kind of rolling out I think it was in the 7-on-7 period, kind of felt it tweak a little bit. So we wanted to go in and get him evaluated."

In the absence of Winston, veteran Andy Dalton took over first-team reps for New Orleans. The Saints will be monitoring the health of Winston over the next few days to determine if he should take the field in the team's preseason opener. Allen's comments make it sound like the foot injury isn't overly serious.

The Alabama native was limited to seven games in 2021 after going down in a win over Tampa Bay. Prior to his injury, Winston was in the midst of his best season when it came to taking care of the football. He completed 59% of his passes for 1170 yards with 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. The nearly five to one touchdown to interception ratio and 1.9% interception rate were by far the best marks in Winston's career as a pro.

Winston will look to continue his ascent alongside a New Orleans offense that has added weapons throughout the offseason and expects Michael Thomas back in the lineup.

