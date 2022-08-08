Mom loses it when stranger hands her a sweet note while her kids are having a meltdown

Devon Linden’s children go to swim practice every week, and usually everything goes without a hitch.

Unfortunately this past week, both of them were having meltdowns, and Linden was struggling to calm them down.

Linden told 5 News , “I was really, honestly, near tears just as a mom trying to keep it together and get my kids out of there.”

However, right in the middle of all that chaos, Linden was handed a note by a complete stranger. She was unable to read it until she got back to her car, and when she did she completely broke down in tears.

Linden said, “In a moment where she saw me struggling, she didn’t pass judgement on me, my kids, my parenting, anything that was happening. She just chose to bless me.”

The note read:

Your life and purpose is huge. Life is so precious. Every day is a gift, so make it count. Enjoy!

And along with the sweet note, the stranger also handed Linden a $100 bill!

Linden is now inspired to pass on random acts of kindness of her own.

And for the woman that blessed her, Linden says, “Really just thank you for seeing me in a hard time and really just giving me exactly what I needed in that moment to feel like I can spend my day being a good mom and person.”

