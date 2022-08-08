Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in the Upstate
A motorcyclist is dead following a weekend crash in the Upstate. The collision happened on Highway 39 in Laurens County, around 5:45 yesterday (Sunday) evening.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says, the motorcycle was heading southbound on Highway 39 when it ran off the road and hit a tree.
The driver was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 60 year old, Anthony Booker of Greenwood.
