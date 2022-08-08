Falcons OL Jalen Mayfield Returns to Practice After Short Absence

Mayfield is competing for the starting left guard job.

There aren't many players on the Atlanta Falcons roster with as much pressure to perform during training camp than second-year offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield .

Mayfield, a 16-game starter during his rookie season, has had a rough start to training camp. After working with the starters on the first day, the 22-year-old has been relegated to a second-team role.

Mayfield's struggled throughout camp, with his 1-on-1 appearances not going well. He then proceeded to miss practice on Friday and Saturday with lower back soreness.

However, Mayfield was back at practice Monday, just in time for Atlanta's first game week of the season. The team didn't practice in pads, so Tuesday and Wednesday will provide a better indication of whether or not he's able to play in the preseason opener .

On top of fighting to stay healthy, Mayfield has to deal with free agent acquisition Elijah Wilkinson taking his job.

Wilkinson, a six-year veteran who played with the Chicago Bears last season, has taken the majority of first-team reps at left guard during training camp.

After playing right tackle at the University of Michigan, Mayfield was forced to learn a new position in one offseason while adapting to the speed and strength of NFL defensive lineman.

The experience was exactly how one would expect - largely up-and-down, but for the most part, a battle. Mayfield led the league in sacks allowed with a staggering 11 and racked up 9 penalties, tied for 8th-most.

Now entering his second year with a full offseason under his belt, all eyes are on Mayfield to see whether or not he takes a step forward. NFL players often experience their biggest jump in performance from year one to year two, a trend Atlanta is certainly hoping applies to Mayfield.

However, it hasn't exactly worked out in Atlanta's favor yet. Maybe this step back is exactly what Mayfield needs to take a step forward.