Citrus County Chronicle
School Board approves Varsity Tutors, PACT license
In an update given to the Citrus County School Board members at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Superintendent Sandra “Sam” Himmel informed the board that as of Aug. 10, the school district only has 29 open teacher job listings. “Every classroom tomorrow will have a certified...
suncoastnews.com
School Board races in Hernando have incumbents on the hot seat
School board incumbents have been sweating across the country, the state and the county as angry and engaged parents turn to challengers and seem to want an end to the status quo. Hernando County’s school board has been the scene of heated rhetoric. Board members have been told that...
Citrus County Chronicle
BOCC approves legislative priorities for 2022-2023 session
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners on Aug. 2 approved several potential Marion County Legislative Priorities for the 2022-23 Session. These priorities are divided into three sections and range from requesting appropriation of funds for different projects to improving Marion County’s natural resources. Section 1 is composed of...
Citrus County Chronicle
First day of school Wednesday
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the Citrus County School District, and with so many new teachers hired and students enrolled, motorists can expect packed roads in the mornings and mid-afternoons once again as summer officially comes to an end. As of Aug. 1, there are...
wuft.org
Eastside High marching band alumni plan protest after school administration declines to reincorporate traditional Black marching style
Members of the Richard E. Parker Alumni Band invited the community to protest at next week’s Alachua County School Board meeting. It’s the latest chapter in a story that has been unfolding for 52 years. Eastside High School’s band used to march in the style of historically Black...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murphy a man of high integrity
I met John Murphy at the Rotary Club of Inverness over 7 years ago. John was past president of the Club and did an outstanding job not only for the Club, but for the community and the world. He has been instrumental in making the Club's annual Brew Festival fundraiser a major success for the Club.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Jessie’s Place receives grant for human trafficking training in schools
The CCCCF grants funds for human trafficking education. Trafficking is a serious public health issue. For the second year, the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation (CCCCF) has awarded a grant for human trafficking training for students and the community. It will be conducted by Jessie’s Place, Citrus County’s Child Advocacy Center, for fourth-graders and for middle schoolers, grades 6 through 8. Sessions will also be offered in the community.
Pasco School District: Homework shouldn't count toward students' final grades
District officials say they have tightened up their policy on how much it counts when figuring out students' final grades.
Citrus County Chronicle
Our commissioners show real grit
Typically, our commissioners kick a problem down the road or vote for the easiest way out. But not this time. I congratulate Holly Davis and Jeff Kinnard on their excellent decisions concerning Meadowcrest and the library. I was interested enough in the Meadowcrest issue to ride over to Crystal River...
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington cares about county, future
When I moved to Florida, I met Stacey Worthington. Moving to a new community, in a new state, is hard and a little scary. She welcomed me to the neighborhood and invited me to volunteer alongside her with the Boys & Girls Club so I could meet some more people and get to know the community a little better.
Villages Daily Sun
Schools offering programs for technical careers
Local colleges and career centers offer dozens of options for those seeking jobs in industrial settings. Construction makes up 9.9% of Sumter County’s jobs alone, according to a 2020 report from Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research. Meanwhile, trade, transportation and utilities jobs make up 18.1% and manufacturing makes up 2.9%.
villages-news.com
CDD 11 board chairman chosen as new leader for PWAC
The chairman of the Community Development District 11 Board of Supervisors has been chosen as the new leader for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Don Brozick, who lives on Conservation Trail in the Villages of Fruitland Park, was unanimously selected Monday morning to accept the gavel, following the departure of former PWAC Chairman Don Wiley, who stepped down after he was appointed to the Sumter County Commission.
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County in bind with road builder over repaving contract
Citrus County Commissioners say they are committed to an aggressive road-resurfacing program. Yet they’re hamstrung by market conditions, and so reluctantly gave a contractor a second 60-day extension on a $4.7 million contract. Even with the extension, Commissioners have little hope Pave-Rite Inc. will come close to finishing the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidates file for Inverness council
John Labriola and Crystal Lizanich filed Wednesday to run for Inverness City Council Seat 1, currently held by David Ryan. Ryan also filed to run for re-election. Labriola made a name for himself in recent months in his quest to ban LGBTQ+ displays in county libraries. He has attracted a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa River Republican Club to meet
Join the Homosassa River Republican Club meeting on Aug. 18 at Marguerita Grill on Halls River Road. The doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Non-members are welcome. Soft beverages are provided and guests may order lunch. For any questions, call Don Farley...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pave-Rite granted 60-day road extension; Primary winners to aid in administrator search
County commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to grant Lecanto-based Pave-Rite another 60-day extension to complete work on repaving residential roads. Pave-Rite had requested it due to what they said was a shortage of aggregate and had completed just 5 percent of the work. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle. County...
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter Landing CDD not moving forward with second PWAC
The Sumter Landing Community Development District board of supervisors is not interested in revisiting the prospect of creating a second Project Wide Advisory Committee. The current committee instead will continue to operate under the 20-year agreement approved by each of the districts south of County Road 466 in 2019, said Sumter Landing CDD chairman Mike Berning.
Lawsuit Says Student Expelled From Pasco County Middle School When Mom Complained About Gender Questionnaire
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl was expelled from a Florida school and transferred to another in January 2022 after her mother spoke out against a gender identity survey taken in school, according to a lawsuit filed by her parents. Rebecca Yuengling’s daughter was
Citrus County Chronicle
Early voting for primaries starts Saturday
Marion County voters have three options to cast their ballot in the upcoming Aug. 23 Primary Election: Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting, or on Election Day. Early Voting in Marion County begins Saturday, Aug. 13, and will continue through Saturday, August 20 at nine Early Voting sites open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registered voters can vote at any of the Early Voting sites, regardless of their precinct. The Early Voting locations are: Deputy Brian Litz Building, 9048 SW HWY 200, Ocala; Freedom Public Library, 5870 SW 95th St, Ocala (Marion Oaks); Election Center, 981 NE 16th St, Ocala; Dunnellon Public Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon; Belleview Public Library, 13145 SE HWY 484, Belleview; Forest Public Library, 905 S HWY 314A, Ocklawaha; Reddick Community Center, 4345 NW 152nd St, Reddick; Silver Springs Shores Community Center, 590 Silver Road, Ocala; and The Villages Mulberry Center, 8445 SE 156th Mulberry Lane, The Villages.
Pasco Schools cut bus routes for some middle, high school students due to driver shortage
Walking miles to class is the only option for some Pasco County students this school year.
