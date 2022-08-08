ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

School Board approves Varsity Tutors, PACT license

In an update given to the Citrus County School Board members at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Superintendent Sandra “Sam” Himmel informed the board that as of Aug. 10, the school district only has 29 open teacher job listings. “Every classroom tomorrow will have a certified...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

School Board races in Hernando have incumbents on the hot seat

School board incumbents have been sweating across the country, the state and the county as angry and engaged parents turn to challengers and seem to want an end to the status quo. Hernando County’s school board has been the scene of heated rhetoric. Board members have been told that...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

BOCC approves legislative priorities for 2022-2023 session

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners on Aug. 2 approved several potential Marion County Legislative Priorities for the 2022-23 Session. These priorities are divided into three sections and range from requesting appropriation of funds for different projects to improving Marion County’s natural resources. Section 1 is composed of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

First day of school Wednesday

The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the Citrus County School District, and with so many new teachers hired and students enrolled, motorists can expect packed roads in the mornings and mid-afternoons once again as summer officially comes to an end. As of Aug. 1, there are...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Inverness, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County, FL
Education
Citrus County Chronicle

Murphy a man of high integrity

I met John Murphy at the Rotary Club of Inverness over 7 years ago. John was past president of the Club and did an outstanding job not only for the Club, but for the community and the world. He has been instrumental in making the Club's annual Brew Festival fundraiser a major success for the Club.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Jessie’s Place receives grant for human trafficking training in schools

The CCCCF grants funds for human trafficking education. Trafficking is a serious public health issue. For the second year, the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation (CCCCF) has awarded a grant for human trafficking training for students and the community. It will be conducted by Jessie’s Place, Citrus County’s Child Advocacy Center, for fourth-graders and for middle schoolers, grades 6 through 8. Sessions will also be offered in the community.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#First Day Of School#Tutors#The New School#Lifestream#K 3
Citrus County Chronicle

Our commissioners show real grit

Typically, our commissioners kick a problem down the road or vote for the easiest way out. But not this time. I congratulate Holly Davis and Jeff Kinnard on their excellent decisions concerning Meadowcrest and the library. I was interested enough in the Meadowcrest issue to ride over to Crystal River...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Worthington cares about county, future

When I moved to Florida, I met Stacey Worthington. Moving to a new community, in a new state, is hard and a little scary. She welcomed me to the neighborhood and invited me to volunteer alongside her with the Boys & Girls Club so I could meet some more people and get to know the community a little better.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Schools offering programs for technical careers

Local colleges and career centers offer dozens of options for those seeking jobs in industrial settings. Construction makes up 9.9% of Sumter County’s jobs alone, according to a 2020 report from Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research. Meanwhile, trade, transportation and utilities jobs make up 18.1% and manufacturing makes up 2.9%.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 11 board chairman chosen as new leader for PWAC

The chairman of the Community Development District 11 Board of Supervisors has been chosen as the new leader for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Don Brozick, who lives on Conservation Trail in the Villages of Fruitland Park, was unanimously selected Monday morning to accept the gavel, following the departure of former PWAC Chairman Don Wiley, who stepped down after he was appointed to the Sumter County Commission.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County in bind with road builder over repaving contract

Citrus County Commissioners say they are committed to an aggressive road-resurfacing program. Yet they’re hamstrung by market conditions, and so reluctantly gave a contractor a second 60-day extension on a $4.7 million contract. Even with the extension, Commissioners have little hope Pave-Rite Inc. will come close to finishing the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidates file for Inverness council

John Labriola and Crystal Lizanich filed Wednesday to run for Inverness City Council Seat 1, currently held by David Ryan. Ryan also filed to run for re-election. Labriola made a name for himself in recent months in his quest to ban LGBTQ+ displays in county libraries. He has attracted a...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa River Republican Club to meet

Join the Homosassa River Republican Club meeting on Aug. 18 at Marguerita Grill on Halls River Road. The doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Non-members are welcome. Soft beverages are provided and guests may order lunch. For any questions, call Don Farley...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter Landing CDD not moving forward with second PWAC

The Sumter Landing Community Development District board of supervisors is not interested in revisiting the prospect of creating a second Project Wide Advisory Committee. The current committee instead will continue to operate under the 20-year agreement approved by each of the districts south of County Road 466 in 2019, said Sumter Landing CDD chairman Mike Berning.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Early voting for primaries starts Saturday

Marion County voters have three options to cast their ballot in the upcoming Aug. 23 Primary Election: Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting, or on Election Day. Early Voting in Marion County begins Saturday, Aug. 13, and will continue through Saturday, August 20 at nine Early Voting sites open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registered voters can vote at any of the Early Voting sites, regardless of their precinct. The Early Voting locations are: Deputy Brian Litz Building, 9048 SW HWY 200, Ocala; Freedom Public Library, 5870 SW 95th St, Ocala (Marion Oaks); Election Center, 981 NE 16th St, Ocala; Dunnellon Public Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon; Belleview Public Library, 13145 SE HWY 484, Belleview; Forest Public Library, 905 S HWY 314A, Ocklawaha; Reddick Community Center, 4345 NW 152nd St, Reddick; Silver Springs Shores Community Center, 590 Silver Road, Ocala; and The Villages Mulberry Center, 8445 SE 156th Mulberry Lane, The Villages.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy