Dustin Hoffman Found Lasting Love With Wife Lisa! Get to Know His Current Spouse and Ex-Wife Anne

By Samantha Agate
 5 days ago
For actor Dustin Hoffman, love has been one of the driving forces behind some of his biggest projects! The Academy Award winner and his wife, Lisa Hoffman (née Gottsegen), got married in 1980, decades after their first interaction. Keep scrolling to get to know the Hollywood icon’s current spouse and his ex-wife, Anne Byrne.

Who Is Dustin Hoffman’s Ex-Wife, Anne Byrne?

The Midnight Cowboy star rose to fame in Hollywood beginning in the early ‘60s. He married his first wife, Anne Byrne, in 1969. She was also working as an actress in Hollywood, snagging a role in 1979’s Manhattan with Diane Keaton and Meryl Streep.

The Garage actress was already a mom to daughter Karina Hoffman-Birkhead from a previous marriage when she wed the Luck alum. Dustin adopted the child as his own. The pair also welcomed daughter Jenna Hoffman before their split in 1980. After their divorce, Anne went on to appear in multiple television series including Glenroe, The Clinic and Galactik Football.

How Did Dustin Hoffman and Lisa Hoffman Meet?

Prior to becoming an actor, Dustin studied piano as a teen. At the age of 16, he was hired as the pianist at the wedding of Lisa’s parents. Lisa’s mom was pregnant with her at the time. The California native continued to have a friendly relationship with his future wife’s family over the years.

A decade later, Dustin attended a barbecue hosted by Lisa’s family. She recalled their first meeting during a July 2007 interview with Daily Mail.

“Dustin was telling us jokes, playing the piano and encouraging me to dance around the living room,” she explained. “After we got together, my grandmother reminded me that later that day I had said, ‘I hope he waits for me because I want to marry him.'”

He reconnected with Lisa years later at her grandfather’s funeral. She was 22 at the time and he was 38. Their connection was instant, and the couple wed years later.

“We work hard at it,” the beauty brand owner told Closer of their marriage in July 2017. “I knew I was going to end up with Dusty and that my life would be traveling around with him.”

Do Dustin and Lisa Have Any Children Together?

Dustin and Lisa welcomed four children of their own: Jacob, Rebecca, Maxwell and Ali. Their children have gone on to pursue careers of their own, some in Hollywood and some away from the spotlight. Jacob has expressed how much his parents have influenced his career as an actor and director.

“I have a great dad; I’ve learned a lot from him,” he said during an October 2015 interview with Today. “Both of my parents have been influences in my life.”

