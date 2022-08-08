Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Non-profit holding school supply drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There's another chance this weekend for local kids to get free school supplies for the new year. One in a Million is a multi-racial, multi-issue, not-for-profit organization that is hosting its annual Start Smart School Drive. The school supply giveaway is being held between 10...
foxillinois.com
DREAAM back to school shoe drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — DREAAM House is holding a back-to-school shoe drive for the entire community. The local non-profit organization works with boys and young men by providing resources and mentoring from a young age. The goal of its back-to-school shoe drive is to collect 500 pairs of shoes...
foxillinois.com
U of I organization accepting unwanted items
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's Y.M.C.A is working with the Department of Animal Sciences to decrease trash in the area and save you money. The organizations are accepting unwanted items such as furniture, clothes, and small kitchen appliances in your home for their annual...
foxillinois.com
New vice president and deans at LLCC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a new vice president and two new deans at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC). Kelli Sinclair is the new vice president of student services at LLCC. “Kelli has more than 20 years of proven leadership experience in community college student affairs and enrollment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
St. Aloysius Splash 'n' Dash
SHERMAN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The St. Aloysius Splash 'n' Dash is fast approaching!. The fun kicks off Saturday, Sept. 10. There will be a 5K and 1-mile fun run as well as food, drinks, games, water activities, an obstacle course, and a bounce house. The Kid's Fun Run starts...
foxillinois.com
Children's ID wristband offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your child a free ID wristband at the Illinois State Fair. Parents can get the wristbands at Illinois State Police Safety Education Tent near the Grandstand. The point of the wristband is to help police find your child if they get lost...
foxillinois.com
Paws Jackson thanks community for its support
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A social media post about a high energy bill led to community members digging into their own pockets to help a Central Illinois animal shelter. Thanks to the power of social media and the help from others, the non-profit organization Paws Jackson received $3,390 in donations.
foxillinois.com
National Park Service studying 1908 Springfield Race Riot site
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The National Park Service (NPS) is considering a new national historic site in Springfield. They are currently conducting a research study on the 1908 Springfield Race Riot to see if it should become a National Historic Site. A public forum was held on Wednesday night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Local firefighters awarded Stork Pins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some local first responders got a special award on Thursday from HSHS St. John’s Hospital for the help they gave to a mom. Three members of the Springfield Fire Department, Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell, and Ben Mundstock, and two members of the Chatham Fire Department, Jeffery Bone, and Kyle Enstrom were awarded stork pins for their help in delivering a baby on June 18.
foxillinois.com
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
foxillinois.com
Carle Health restarts job assistance program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Carle Health is bringing back a program to help the community get back into the workforce. In the fall of 2019, Carle began a 10 week returnship program but had to cancel the program just a few months later due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the program is finally returning to help those who’ve been out of the job market for some time.
foxillinois.com
Springfield teachers union rejects contract agreement with District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Education Association (SEA) members have voted 'no' on a contract with Springfield District 186. A tentative agreement was reached between the Board of Education and the SEA, but at a ratification meeting on Tuesday, members rejected it. We're told 80% of the membership...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxillinois.com
2022 FNR Preview: Springfield Senators
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Over the next three weeks, high school football teams across Central Illinois will prepare for a grueling nine week season hoping to clinch a playoff spot for a chance to compete for a State Championship in November. The Springfield Senators not only have a new head...
foxillinois.com
Changes for LIHEAP applications in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Starting next Wednesday, all eligible households in Champaign County can begin making appointments to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). New this year, is the Regional Planning Commission is opening a new office for LIHEAP appointments inside the Rantoul Business Center. The...
foxillinois.com
Decatur asks ambulance company candidates to serve bordering towns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — As the City of Decatur reviews the potential ambulance agencies to provide service to Macon County, the city is also requesting the candidate organizations to also give care to cities right outside the county border, such as Cerro-Gordo in Piatt County and Dalton City in Moultrie County.
foxillinois.com
Over $5 million in grants for Springfield Mass Transit District
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois transit systems are receiving $71 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) through the Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Programs. The Low-No Program will support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy-efficient...
foxillinois.com
DeMarco Jones sentenced to 44 years in Alaysia Bennett murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — DeMarco Jones has been sentenced to 44 years behind bars for his part in the shooting death of Alaysia Bennett during an attempted robbery. “We respect the Court’s thorough and considered analysis of the evidence in aggravation presented during the sentencing hearing," wrote Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright. "The Defendant’s 44-year sentence should reverberate throughout our community to individuals who would commit acts of gun violence and participate in gang activity. You will be held accountable. This case is an example of the real life consequences of gun violence. Alaysia Bennett’s family and our entire community lost a bright light as a result of the actions of the Defendant and his associates. Demarco Jones wasn’t the first violent gang member to be removed from our streets and he will not be the last thanks to the tireless efforts of the Springfield Police Department.”
foxillinois.com
Vandalism suspect arrested in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A vandalism suspect in Decatur was arrested for spray painting downtown Decatur. The 38-year-old suspect is a Decatur resident and was taken into custody Friday morning. Police say the suspect is also linked to damaging property at St. Patrick School, which happened on Thursday morning.
foxillinois.com
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Nineteen starts have returned from Sacred Heart-Griffin's State Runner-up team. Now as seniors, they're hoping to repeat their incredible season last year, but this time win a State Championship for head coach Ken Leonard's goodbye gift. "We got a lot of experience," Leonard said. "There are...
foxillinois.com
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
Comments / 0