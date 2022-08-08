ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week, August 10th

Karen is still a kitten so she has plenty of energy. Her owners were moving so she is ready to get settled in her new home. You can get more info on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal

Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1027superhits.com

Ledgestone Open brings thousands to Central Illinois this week

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a big week for disc golf enthusiasts. Area courses hosted the Jr. and Masters World Championships just a few weeks ago. The Ledgestone Open, which begins Thursday, is now bringing another 2,200 players to Central Illinois, many who are already here ahead of the practice rounds.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Celebrates Inaugural Annie Malone Day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The new Annie Malone exhibit inside the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be a part of a huge celebration to recognize the first Black woman Millionaire and her roots here in Peoria. The story of Annie Malone is a part of forgotten and unknown history, until...
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side

The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Heights church hosts backpack giveaway

PEORIA (WEEK) - Redeeming Love Church opened its doors to the community for a backpack giveaway. They were offering backpacks full of back-to-school essentials like pencils, notebooks and crayons. There was also free food, haircuts, and games for a fun filled day. The church says this is a way to help support the community.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
25newsnow.com

Miller Park Zoo announces death of North American River Otter

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Miller Park Zoo says one of their North American River Otters has died. In a post on Facebook Monday, the Zoo confirmed Spencer died. An autopsy was done by the University of Illinois Veterinary College, and was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened by...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Big year for St. Jude and its Peoria telethon

PEORIA, Ill. – A big year for some big milestones involving St. Jude. Peoria is the only city in the nation to host a telethon for the Memphis-based children’s research hospital, and on the 45th anniversary of the telethon on 25 News, $10.4 million was raised Saturday — $1 million more than the year before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink#The Executive Chef#Castle#Cheese Spread
25newsnow.com

Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center. On...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Water main break causes boil order for some Bloomington businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in part of Bloomington are being instructed to boil their water before use due to a water main break that occurred Tuesday morning. The break in question occurred on East Empire Street. Currently the water main in the area is shut off in order to perform the repair.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria businesses may be affected after council meeting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council unanimously approved three business items that might affect Peoria businesses, organizations, and non-profits. The first agenda item addressed the program guidelines and application for reduction funding programs. On Monday, Aug. 15, organizations and non-profits can submit applications to receive grant money depending on how they can and have lowered violence in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

OSF HealthCare to move clinic locations

In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services. The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.
wglt.org

Garrett Scott remembered: Chess coach, Normal Town Council member, and educator

A longtime Normal Town Council member, speech pathologist, and chess educator who helped thousands of school children learn and play chess has died at the age of 78. Garrett Scott served on the council for more than two decades. He was a longtime state delegate to the U.S. Chess Federation and a tournament director who interacted with grand masters and beginners alike. Scott served on the federation's policy and executive boards and brought national championship tournaments to Bloomington-Normal. And perhaps most importantly, he built a thriving school and adult tournament chess scene in central Illinois that lasted for decades.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

