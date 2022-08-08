Read full article on original website
Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says its internal investigation has found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest. The confrontation was caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested. Investigators said Friday that they have completed inquiries into the Aug. 5 encounter near McComb. The investigation started after a viral video showed the trooper putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says the event shows how even a routine traffic stop can quickly turn into a dangerous situation for both citizens and law enforcement officers.
Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed a court petition to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family said Friday the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of her death and releasing such details would inflict "significant trauma and irreparable harm.” Judd died at the age of 76 on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. The court filing also included details about how Ashley Judd found her mother alive after she shot herself. Ashley stayed by her mother’s side for 30 minutes until help arrived.
Audit: Va. failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An audit about what caused gridlock along Interstate 95 in Virginia during a January snowstorm says state government failed to carry out numerous lessons gleaned from a previous weather event. Friday's report from Virginia's Office of the Inspector General was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed. The severe snowstorm led to logjams along a 40-mile (65-kilometer) stretch not far from the nation’s capital and to some motorists being stuck in vehicles overnight. The report says the mess could have been avoided if officials had taken preventive measures recommended after a 2018 snowstorm that blocked traffic on I-81 in southwest Virginia.
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Comedian and actor Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the county's coroner office confirm that Ray's death was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage. They say the cause of death is unknown. Ray, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was a stand-up comedian who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay” and other programs.
Hawaii voters picking nominees in race to succeed Gov. Ige
HONOLULU (AP) — The candidates running in Saturday’s primary election to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige include a former first lady, a retired mixed martial arts champion and a congressman who moonlights as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot. Democratic U.S. Rep. Kaiali‘i Kahele’s decision to run for governor has opened up his congressional seat representing rural Oahu and the Neighbor Islands. In the U.S. Senate, incumbent Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz is also up for reelection and is facing a primary challenge from a little-known candidate. Hawaii is a vote-by-mail state so voters have been mailing their ballots and placing them in drop boxes across the islands since late last month.
