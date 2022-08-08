JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says its internal investigation has found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest. The confrontation was caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested. Investigators said Friday that they have completed inquiries into the Aug. 5 encounter near McComb. The investigation started after a viral video showed the trooper putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says the event shows how even a routine traffic stop can quickly turn into a dangerous situation for both citizens and law enforcement officers.

