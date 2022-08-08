Read full article on original website
Related
Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location
While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
Car Enthusiasts Need To Head To Jerome For A Huge Car Show And Party
Joe Mama's Car Show in Jerome is a huge party for car enthusiasts, families, people who enjoy food, and so much more. Even if you aren't a huge fanatic about cars, there are plenty of things for everyone else to do. Joe Mama's Car Show is a must-attend event. Joe...
Old Mining Site North Of Twin Falls An Epic Off-Road Adventure
Idaho all-terrain-vehicle owners have probably spent the better part of the summer blazing through trails surrounded by beautiful backcountry with friends and family. For Magic Valley enthusiasts, there are miles and miles of trails to tear up two-and-a-half hours north of Twin Falls that also offer quite the history lesson in 1800s Gem State mining, and access to the site is open to the public.
Twin Falls Yearly Lights And Laser Show Returning With A Twist
For the 5th year the Lights and Lasers Show is returning, but this year, some things are a little different. We are super excited about the changes. The event is a ton of fun each year. Lights And Lasers 2022 Remix. Lights and Lasers have been part of the Twin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western
Do you love games? Do you love eating delicious, warm spaghetti? If you enjoy one or both of these, there is an event taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend that is tailored-made for you. It is called the Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western and it is taking place this Saturday, August 13 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Rock Creek Station and the Stricker Homesite, located at 3715 E 3200 N in Hansen. Tickets to the event are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Don't hesitate as there are only 50 spots available. The meal at the event will consist of spaghetti, cooked by Martha Roberts, as well as garlic bread and salad. Before and after dinner they will be playing a game that is a combination of 'Clue' meets 'Amazing Race.' There will be slight physical stages and mental puzzles as you eliminate suspects at each station before determining a person, a place, and a weapon in who committed the crime. It is a unique event that also gives back and raises money for a good cause.
8 Ways to Spend the Final Full Week of Summer in the Magic Valley
It seems like summer just started a week ago. School was getting out, the snow was finally melting, and the weather was actually pleasant, but now summer is coming to an end, the heat continues to blaze on, and days will soon begin to get shorter. With many going back to school next week, that means this is the final full week of summer for those families. Another summer has come and gone, but there is enough time left to enjoy some last summer activities and fun. Deciding how to spend the last week though, isn't always easy, but here are a few ideas on how to squeeze every last minute out of it this week.
Small Town South of Twin Falls Proves You Don’t Need Cops For Peace
There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
Twin Falls Trains Raise My Wrath
Of course, I’m a curmudgeon. You get the prestigious title when your hair turns white, you reach 60 and you go to bed before sunset. I complain a lot about young people and tell them how easy they have it compared to my generation when we had only landline telephones, three TV channels and music was on AM radio. I don’t have patience for grocery store clerks who stop scanning items while they gossip with the person ahead of me at the checkout. I don’t care if you approve of me because I have disdain for you!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twin Falls Driver Gets Stuck And Has To Drag Car Out Of A Canal
Wednesday morning at the Townsquare Media radio station in Twin Falls, a man drove through the area and got his car stuck in a canal. He essentially made his car a teeter-totter and thankfully no one was hurt. Before we continue, I want to say this gentleman who got stuck...
Explore Two-Million-Year-Old, 300′ Deep Crater West Of Twin Falls
For enthusiasts of Idaho history and the outdoors, there is a volcanic crater located just over an hour's drive west of Twin Falls where visitors can hike down into it and even handle volcanic rocks that cooled more than two million years ago. Crater Rings is a natural landmark that...
Centennial Park in Twin Falls Could Soon Require a Waiting List
Admission won’t cost you any money. Or not yet. Twin Falls County Commissioners are looking to ease congestion at Centennial Park. It may result in a ticket booth along the road into the park. When the park is full, you would be required to wait until a parking space opens.
How to Watch the Live Video Feed of The Shoshone Falls
In 2014, a camera was installed overlooking the Snake River Canyon and the Shoshone Falls. The City of Twin Falls installed the camera with a live video feed streaming to their website so residents and visitors could check the water flows from their homes. The live video isn’t embeddable, so you have to visit the Shoshone Falls video site to see it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Are The Drops In Shoshone, Idaho
The Drops are a Magic Valley secret that you will never find unless a local shows you where they are. Surprisingly though, some locals haven't even been there or heard of them!. How To Get The The Drops. Directions To The Drops In Shoshone. The Drops are in the middle...
Warning Signs Won’t Save Lives at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls
In case you didn’t know, you can drown in water. You can especially drown in deep water. You could put yourself in peril of drowning in rapid currents. Most of us know these things because we possess what used to be called common sense. Falling off a bridge is...
Is This Unique Shop in Wendell Still Open?
Sometimes you see something and want to stop but the clock works against you. One summer afternoon a couple of years ago I pulled off a street in Wendell to answer my phone (I wouldn’t want to break the law!) I was intrigued by the paint job at the business in front of me. Grizzly Dairy Wear doesn’t much emphasize the grizzly on the outside, but you clearly get the bovine reference.
Elko Daily Free Press
Idaho's fresh potato supply runs low
RUPERT — Shippers are running low on fresh Idaho potatoes statewide and it will take careful planning over the next few weeks to make sure fresh spuds remain on grocery store shelves nationwide. On Monday, Sun Valley Potatoes in Rupert received its first crop of the harvest season. The...
Call Twin Falls Police ASAP If You See Cash On Your Windshield
Thieves are always looking for new ways to facilitate their criminal endeavors. Reports of people finding cash on their windshields just prior to being victimized have surfaced in the United States. A good rule of thumb for this story is if you ever find what looks like cash stuck between...
Southern Idaho’s Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn’t Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
16 Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money
BOISE, Idaho — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn't approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Help Gather School Supplies For Twin Falls Students And Teachers
It is almost time to head back to school and that can be incredibly stressful for families and teachers. Not only due to the stress of a new school year but the expense of everything. That includes school supplies. The Duran Group is hosting a school supply drive to help those in need.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0