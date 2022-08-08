ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Jersey Globe

McMahon will lead Office of Legislative Services

Maureen McMahon is the new executive director of the non-partisan New Jersey Office of Legislative Services, the four legislative leaders from both parties jointly announced today. She will replace Peri Horowitz, who was fired in January as part of a bi-partisan move to overhaul OLS. Lawmakers had cited negative interactions...
Democrats have three weeks to pick a candidate against Sauickie

Fresh off his landslide victory in Thursday’s special election convention, Assemblyman-elect Alex Sauickie (R-Jackson) must immediately pivot to his next campaign: a November special election for an unexpired term. Democrats have a chance to flip the Republican seat held for the last nineteen years by Ronald Dancer (R-Plumsted), a...
12% of New Jersey voters turned out in 2022 primary election

The official voter turnout in the 2022 primary election was at 12% with 766,012 ballots cast, according to final tallies received by the state Division of Elections. But the real number is probably around 19%, when roughly 2.5 million unaffiliated voters and more than 80,000 New Jerseyans registered to one of seven minor political parties are removed from the equation.
Trump launches Van Drew for VP trial balloon

There’s a new name on Donald Trump’s short list of vice presidential candidates if he winds up as the 2024 nominee: Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis). Trump mentioned Van Drew as a possible running mate during a fundraiser for the New Jersey congressman’s re-election campaign Wednesday night in Bedminster.
Gannett layoffs begin

The ailing Gannett newspaper chain began layoffs on Friday, but no journalists from their nine New Jersey publications have reported losing their jobs. Gannett recently announced that they would begin reducing the size of their staff after revealing that they had lost $54 million and a 7% dip in revenue in the second quarter of this year.
