The official voter turnout in the 2022 primary election was at 12% with 766,012 ballots cast, according to final tallies received by the state Division of Elections. But the real number is probably around 19%, when roughly 2.5 million unaffiliated voters and more than 80,000 New Jerseyans registered to one of seven minor political parties are removed from the equation.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO