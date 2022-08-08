Read full article on original website
Kansas State football's 10 best walk-ons of all time
Kansas State has a rich tradition of turning its walk-ons into key scholarship players. It seems as if every season the Wildcats have a player that started as a walk-on but goes on to earn a scholarship spot and play meaningful snaps for the team. On this season's roster, Phillip Brooks highlights those criteria. Last season, it was Noah Johnson. The season before featured Devin Anctil.
This week in Kansas State tweets - August 8, 2022
We've hit the second week of August, and it's time to take a look back at the week that was in Kansas State tweets. Kansas State football began their fall camp ahead of the 2022 season. Players reported on Tuesday and participated in their first practice on Wednesday. Highlights and photos from Monday's practice will be on the way right here on GoPowercat, as well as head coach Chris Klieman's press conference in the afternoon.
Iowa State basketball: Joe Lunardi drops early Bracketology for 2022-2023
Fall camp is underway for college football, but just as that sport starts to take over the airwaves, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has dropped a very early version of bracketology for next season. Where do the 2022-23 Iowa State Cyclones land on the list? Lunardi has ISU as one of...
Why the Oklahoma Sooners will exceed preseason expectations & Big 12 predictions | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young predicts which teams in the Big 12 will exceed their preseason win totals according to FoxBet, which includes the Oklahoma Sooners, West Viriginia, and Kansas. RJ also predicts which teams in the Big 12 will fall short of their preseason win totals, including the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Kansas State, and TCU.
Kansas football preseason camp takeaways: Week 1
Michael Swain of 247Sports gives his takeaways from the first week of Kansas football's preseason camp.
Big 12 Preview: Can Oklahoma regain top spot in balanced league?
Clemson is who Oklahoma should have been for the past decade. While the Sooners have merely shown CFP promise, Dabo Swinney's Tigers have actually beaten the best teams the SEC has to offer and won national championships. Adding insult to injury, Clemson managed to win two national titles with a...
CBS Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes are best team in the state of Iowa
The battle of the Cy-Hawk has increased in national branding over the past few seasons. Despite the rise of the Cyclones from a national standpoint, Iowa has continued to take care of business against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Kirk Ferentz and his squad have won six straight against the in-state rival.
Big 12: Oklahoma the new Clemson, Baylor & Oklahoma State won't repeat | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young breaks down how the Oklahoma Sooners will look like the Clemson Tigers under the Brent Venables regime. RJ also wonders if Oklahoma State and Baylor can repeat the same success they had las season, if Kansas can build on their win against Texas, who the best quarterback in the league is, and is Texas finally back?
Pete Thamel, ESPN: Four coaches on the hottest seats ahead of 2022 season
ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel announced four coaches who are on the hot seat for the 2022 season. They are Scott Frost, Bryan Harsin, Herm Edwards, and Geoff Collins. As college football becomes a bigger business, expectations are higher for coaches. In particular, Power 5 coaches have high standards...
Michigan State trending down in Joe Lunardi's latest NCAA Tournament projection
The Spartans have something to prove on the hardwood...
