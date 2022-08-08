Read full article on original website
Community Invited to Oral History Project Presentation
EL CENTRO — The public is invited to attend “Voices of the Valley,” a showcase of the oral histories of Imperial Valley community members on Saturday, Aug. 20 in El Centro. The free event will screen some filmed interviews that have been produced as part of an...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Celebrating ‘Ganas’ Among 5 Local Jurists
In the critically acclaimed movie, “Stand and Deliver,” ganas was the mantra. and driving force that propelled children from East L.A. to excel in ways they. had never dreamed possible. Ganas: having the desire to accomplish. This simple word is the common denominator interwoven throughout the. lives of...
Former Methodist Church Drops Plans to Temporarily House Migrants
HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials. The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the...
Longtime Ocotillo Resident Continues Quest to Protect Environment
OCOTILLO — The first time that Edie Harmon got involved in an environmental issue in her newly adopted hometown of Ocotillo, it turned out to be a controversy of binational proportions that took years of litigation to resolve. It was 1977. She and her husband, James, had just relocated...
Filing Period Closes for Nov. 8; Some Races Extended
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The filing period for many municipal, school district and special district races closed at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with several seats being extended to Wednesday, Aug. 17, due to incumbents opting against running for re-election. CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL (two open seats) Gerardo “Jerry” Espinoza (pending...
State Recommends Change to New River Project Bid
CALEXICO — A last-minute recommendation by state officials will prompt slight changes to, and potentially lower the cost of construction for, the city’s New River Improvement Project request for proposals. The recommendation by the California Department of Water Resources called for a change in the type of material...
Imperial High Grad Gets Nod for CA Chief Justice
SACRAMENTO — California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to serve as the state’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye finishes out her term on Jan. 2, 2023. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero graduated from...
