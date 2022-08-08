Read full article on original website
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
Apple, Twitter And 2 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Dow Jones closed higher on Friday after the country’s economy added 528,000 jobs in July. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
SmileDirectClub Stock Is 8% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 8.12% to $1.27 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.52% to $12,808.61, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
United Microelectronics Stock Was Up By 4.72% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Microelectronics rising 4.72% to $6.99 on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.89% to $15,552.70, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s...
Bio-Techne Corp Stock 5.06% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bio-Techne Corp jumping 5.06% to $379.40 on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,493.93 down -150.53 points
Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,493.93. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.12 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.37 to 1 ratio. There were 1430 advancers and 3382 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 20 stocks reached a 52 week high and 64 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.
Fuel Tech: Q2 Earnings Insights
Fuel Tech FTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fuel Tech beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same...
Itau Unibanco Stock Bullish By 25% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE: ITUB) rose by a staggering 25.12% in 30 days from $4.14 to $5.18 at 13:07 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.76% to $15,533.93, following the last session’s downward trend. Itau Unibanco’s...
