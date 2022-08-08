ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Buttigieg says electric vehicles are 'best' solution to high gas prices, but are they affordable?

By By Tom Gantert and Brett Rowland | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5yAY_0h9JwSWD00

(The Center Square) – Republicans are attacking U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for comments he made about electric vehicles on an MSNBC talk show.

Buttigieg was discussing the high cost of gas in the U.S. on Aug. 4 when he said, “The best thing we can do for the medium and long term is make sure Americans have more options through greater fuel efficiency and greater access to vehicles that don’t require gasoline at all so that Americans don’t have to worry about what is happening in some middle eastern capitol or foreign war zone.”

But the question for American consumers is can they afford to buy an electric vehicle.

The median household income in the U.S. was $64,994 from 2016-2020, according to the U.S. Census.

Studies show people who buy electric vehicles are more affluent than the median U.S. household.

“The average EV owner continues to be male, aged 40-55 years old, with an annual household income of more than $100,000 (2019),” according to a Fuels Institute 2021 report . A BlastPoint report found that the annual income of a family “ready to buy an EV” was $150,000 in 2021.

Some of the lowest-priced electric vehicles are the 2022 Nissan Leaf with a starting price $27,400. It has a range of 149 miles before it needs to be recharged, according to Edmunds. The 2022 Mini Cooper SE sells for $29,900 with a range of 114 miles.

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling electric car of 2021, according to Car and Driver . That car sells for $75,990 in 2022, according to Kelley Blue Book .

State government is providing subsidies for people to buy electric vehicles. There were just eight states in the U.S. that didn’t offer such subsidies, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“Electrified vehicles” – which includes battery, plug-in hybrid and cars with electric motors that assist gas-powered engines – accounted for 12.6% of new vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2022, according to Cox Automotive .

"The average price for a new electric vehicle – over $64,000 according to Kelley Blue Book estimates – is well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury prices than mainstream prices," according to Kelley Blue Book .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Electric Cars#Fuel Efficiency#Republicans#U S Transportation#Msnbc#Americans#The U S Census#Ev#Nissan Leaf
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy