The countdown is on until the Royalty Brown world tour. The 8-year-old daughter of Chris Brown took another step towards pop stardom on Thursday (July 28) by sharing a video of her mimicking her father’s dance moves. As Chris, 33, and his crew dance along to “Call Me Every Day,” Breezy’s collab with Wizkid, Royalty did her best to keep up – and she did a pretty good job! In fact, Chris himself gave his seal of approval in the comments section. Along with a string of “kiss” emojis,” Chris wrote, “Get it, baby!”

