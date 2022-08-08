ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Reginae Carter Dresses Like Her Dad For Tik-Tok Challenge

Lil Wayne’s close relationship with his daughter Reginae Carter is well-documented, as the two have expressed their love for one another on numerous occasions. Recently, the 22-year-old reality TV star participated in the new “Studio Challenge” that’s taken social media by storm and dressed like her dad while lip-syncing the final verse of “Mr. Carter,” Weezy’s Tha Carter III collaboration with Jay-Z.
BEAUTY & FASHION
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Royalty Brown, 8, Mimics Dad Chris’ Dance Moves & He’s So Proud: ‘Get It Baby’

The countdown is on until the Royalty Brown world tour. The 8-year-old daughter of Chris Brown took another step towards pop stardom on Thursday (July 28) by sharing a video of her mimicking her father’s dance moves. As Chris, 33, and his crew dance along to “Call Me Every Day,” Breezy’s collab with Wizkid, Royalty did her best to keep up – and she did a pretty good job! In fact, Chris himself gave his seal of approval in the comments section. Along with a string of “kiss” emojis,” Chris wrote, “Get it, baby!”
THEATER & DANCE
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him

Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Pose For Pregnancy Photoshoot

Big Sean and a pregnant Jhené Aiko have shared a picture of themselves posing together to celebrate the incoming arrival of their first child together — see it below. The pair, who started dating around 2016, are overjoyed and fully embracing the pregnancy as they posed for the intimate photoshoot earlier this week. Aiko, who already has a teenage daughter, posted photos from the celestial nude shoot on her Instagram on Thursday (July 21).
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface & BM Jaidyn Deny Birth Of Baby After His Mom Posts Photo Of Newborn

The internet is a strange place and today (July 29), Blueface and the mother of his children are laying some rumors to rest. Blueface has been making headlines for months due to his hot and cold romance with Chrisean Rock, but while they show off their love during double dates with DDG and Halle Bailey, Jaidyn Alexis awaits her due date.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout

Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
CELEBRITIES
