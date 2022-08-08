ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KRQE News 13

Highest to lowest paying health care jobs in Las Cruces

(STACKER) – Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
seniorsmatter.com

Transportation for Seniors in El Paso

Med Blue offers transportation services to any type of medical appointments in El Paso, Texas and surrounding areas. Our vehicles are equipped with paratransit needs and are ADA compliant. Our focus is your comfort, safety and punctuality to your destination. Viba Transportation is committed to providing comprehensive, efficient, and affordable...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Tiny Santa Teresa a giant for state’s economy

“The biggest asset New Mexico has is its border with Mexico,” Jerry Pacheco said about the ongoing economic boom in Santa Teresa he has led for more than 30 years. Located 40 miles southeast of Las Cruces in southern Doña Ana County, Santa Teresa has pushed the state to the top spot in the growth of exports to the world and to Mexico.
SANTA TERESA, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces industrial park receives prestigious certification

The Las Cruces Innovation and Industrial Park (LCIIP) has received Quest Site Solutions Industrial Site certification, Quest said in a July news release. Quest is a national site selection firm specializing in assisting companies with deciding where to locate new facilities, the news release said. It also helps states, communities and landowners prepare their industrial property for development through their site readiness services.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Providence hospitals get $3m in upgrades for labor, delivery unit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus has completed a $3 million renovation project for its Labor and Delivery Unit. The goal of the project is to modernize and improve the experience for delivering moms and families, hospital officials said in a news release announcing the completion of the project. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

University closure following chaos in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso student wins first place in International art competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gracyn Hunt, a Coronado High School student, has won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography category from Sister Cities International, the city of El Paso announced. Earlier this year, the City of El Paso invited local young artists to participate in the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond

EL PASO, Texas -- One group in El Paso is trying to collect enough signatures to allow El Paso county voters to decide on a $345 million dollar bond issue for University Medical Center.  Karla Sierra, the grassroots engagement director of The Libre Initiative, said under a new state law, voters are allowed have this The post Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Emergence Health Network hosting 2022 job fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergence Health Network is hosting its 2022 Job/Hiring Fair on Friday, August 12, 2022, at its administrative office downtown. As the Local Mental Health and IDD Authority in El Paso, EHN provides a wide array of services to include substance use treatment and recovery, mental health services for children and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
EL PASO, TX

