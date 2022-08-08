Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
KVIA
Inflation report for July released – should you consider retirement in an unstable economy?
EL PASO, Texas - The inflation report for July was released yesterday and there was some positive news for consumers. ABC-7 financial contributor and financial planner Brian Mirau with Mirau Capital appeared today on ABC-7 at 4 to discuss the report and give you the information you need to know about the economy and your retirement plans.
Highest to lowest paying health care jobs in Las Cruces
(STACKER) – Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top […]
seniorsmatter.com
Transportation for Seniors in El Paso
Med Blue offers transportation services to any type of medical appointments in El Paso, Texas and surrounding areas. Our vehicles are equipped with paratransit needs and are ADA compliant. Our focus is your comfort, safety and punctuality to your destination. Viba Transportation is committed to providing comprehensive, efficient, and affordable...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Electric restores power to customers in central, northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric crews restored power to customers in Central and Northeast El Paso Thursday. Around 3,000 customers were without power, according to El Paso Electric's outage map. Power was restored around 6:15 p.m. There is no word on what caused the outage. We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lascrucesbulletin.com
Tiny Santa Teresa a giant for state’s economy
“The biggest asset New Mexico has is its border with Mexico,” Jerry Pacheco said about the ongoing economic boom in Santa Teresa he has led for more than 30 years. Located 40 miles southeast of Las Cruces in southern Doña Ana County, Santa Teresa has pushed the state to the top spot in the growth of exports to the world and to Mexico.
Dutch Bros Continues El Paso Expansion with Planned Chelmont Location
If you're a coffee connoisseur and you live or work around the Chelmont area in central El Paso, you’ll be happy to know Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding to your side of town, too. State documents posted online show the Oregon-based coffee chain -- already in the process of...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces industrial park receives prestigious certification
The Las Cruces Innovation and Industrial Park (LCIIP) has received Quest Site Solutions Industrial Site certification, Quest said in a July news release. Quest is a national site selection firm specializing in assisting companies with deciding where to locate new facilities, the news release said. It also helps states, communities and landowners prepare their industrial property for development through their site readiness services.
Providence hospitals get $3m in upgrades for labor, delivery unit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus has completed a $3 million renovation project for its Labor and Delivery Unit. The goal of the project is to modernize and improve the experience for delivering moms and families, hospital officials said in a news release announcing the completion of the project. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
KFOX 14
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
University closure following chaos in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There’s a Kind Place El Paso Families Can Snag Free Baby Supplies
Luckily, there is a center in El Paso that can be really helpful for women and their children. Especially women who are expecting or currently caring for a baby who need a helping hand with baby supplies. That center is based out of a church in the Northeast part of town.
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
cbs4local.com
Over 30 human smuggling cases in El Paso thwarted within 5 days, Border Patrol reports
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso and surrounding areas like Sunland Park and Santa Teresa in New Mexico have seen an uptick in law enforcement pursuits involving alleged human smugglers. Pursuits have often ended in a crash where migrants are injured or property is damaged. Over 30 dangerous...
New physical therapy clinic brings new services to El Paso’s far east side
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “Fyzical Therapy and Hand Center” is now reaching a new demographic of people in the borderland that focuses not just on the physical but overall health and wellness. Far east El Paso is a growing population that is bringing in all kinds of commercial businesses, new neighborhoods for families, as […]
El Paso student wins first place in International art competition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gracyn Hunt, a Coronado High School student, has won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography category from Sister Cities International, the city of El Paso announced. Earlier this year, the City of El Paso invited local young artists to participate in the […]
Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond
EL PASO, Texas -- One group in El Paso is trying to collect enough signatures to allow El Paso county voters to decide on a $345 million dollar bond issue for University Medical Center. Karla Sierra, the grassroots engagement director of The Libre Initiative, said under a new state law, voters are allowed have this The post Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond appeared first on KVIA.
Emergence Health Network hosting 2022 job fair
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergence Health Network is hosting its 2022 Job/Hiring Fair on Friday, August 12, 2022, at its administrative office downtown. As the Local Mental Health and IDD Authority in El Paso, EHN provides a wide array of services to include substance use treatment and recovery, mental health services for children and […]
El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
Comments / 0