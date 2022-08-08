Read full article on original website
Abortion is just the latest dividing line between the twin cities of Bristol and Bristol
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. BRISTOL, Tenn. and BRISTOL, Va. — The community of Bristol is proud to straddle the border between two states. Tennessee flags fly on the south side of State Street, Virginia flags on the north. A series of plaques down the middle of the main downtown thoroughfare mark the twin cities' divide. A large sign at the end of town reminds everyone they're right on the state line.
