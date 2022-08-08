This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. BRISTOL, Tenn. and BRISTOL, Va. — The community of Bristol is proud to straddle the border between two states. Tennessee flags fly on the south side of State Street, Virginia flags on the north. A series of plaques down the middle of the main downtown thoroughfare mark the twin cities' divide. A large sign at the end of town reminds everyone they're right on the state line.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO