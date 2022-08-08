ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Jump Way Up Tomorrow & You'll Want To Fill Up ASAP

Anyone who's got a big drive ahead of them tomorrow, will want to fill up today or risk facing the wrath of the ever-fluctuating beast known as Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that gas prices could increase by 8 cents on Friday, bringing totals to 174.9 cents per litre for areas like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara. Gas prices in Barrie are also going up to 173.9 cents per litre.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Going Way Down Tomorrow & It's Total Weekend Travel Vibes

Listen up road trippers (or anyone who's running low on gas)! Hold your horses till the weekend -- at least that's the vibe being put out by Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that pumps are set to go down by seven cents on Saturday. It would bring totals for areas such as Toronto, Niagara, Ottawa, and Windsor down to 167.9 cents per litre.
Costco Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Alberta & Some Don't Require Any Experience

Ever wondered what it's like to work in a big box store like Costco? This is your chance because Costco is hiring for a ton of jobs all over Alberta. Costco has stores throughout the province and it even has a business centre in Edmonton, where there's more of a selection of products. So get out your resume, because you could snag yourself a job at the Disneyland of bulk goods.
Ontario's Weather Forecast Says Summer's Peak Has Officially Ended & Fall Is Coming

Summer heat is already slipping out of Ontario's weather forecast, with residents being warned to expect hints of fall. So, you can finally give your A.C. and hydro a break. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province is set to trade in its endless barrage of heat waves for some less melty, later-in-the-season vibes, and honestly, it doesn't sound bad at all.
