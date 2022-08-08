Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Jump Way Up Tomorrow & You'll Want To Fill Up ASAP
Anyone who's got a big drive ahead of them tomorrow, will want to fill up today or risk facing the wrath of the ever-fluctuating beast known as Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that gas prices could increase by 8 cents on Friday, bringing totals to 174.9 cents per litre for areas like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara. Gas prices in Barrie are also going up to 173.9 cents per litre.
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Going Way Down Tomorrow & It's Total Weekend Travel Vibes
Listen up road trippers (or anyone who's running low on gas)! Hold your horses till the weekend -- at least that's the vibe being put out by Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that pumps are set to go down by seven cents on Saturday. It would bring totals for areas such as Toronto, Niagara, Ottawa, and Windsor down to 167.9 cents per litre.
Narcity
House Prices In Canada Are Set To Drop In 2023 & Here's How It Will Compare To Pre-COVID Times
Canada's housing market has been on the decline lately, but a new analysis suggests prices could drop even further than previously anticipated. According to Montreal financial company Desjardins, the cost of a home in Canada is expected to drop a whole 23% between February 2022 and December 2023. This is...
Narcity
Minimum Wage Varies Across Canada & It's Actually Really High In Some Spots
Here's something you may not know — the minimum wage in Canada really varies across the country, with a difference of almost $5 per hour between some spots. Every single province sets its own minimum wage, with some as low as $11.81 and others going up to $16. This...
RELATED PEOPLE
Narcity
Costco Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Alberta & Some Don't Require Any Experience
Ever wondered what it's like to work in a big box store like Costco? This is your chance because Costco is hiring for a ton of jobs all over Alberta. Costco has stores throughout the province and it even has a business centre in Edmonton, where there's more of a selection of products. So get out your resume, because you could snag yourself a job at the Disneyland of bulk goods.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Says Summer's Peak Has Officially Ended & Fall Is Coming
Summer heat is already slipping out of Ontario's weather forecast, with residents being warned to expect hints of fall. So, you can finally give your A.C. and hydro a break. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province is set to trade in its endless barrage of heat waves for some less melty, later-in-the-season vibes, and honestly, it doesn't sound bad at all.
Narcity
An Ontarian Moved To BC & Is Asking Locals Which 'Wholesome' City They Should Live In
Someone moved from Ontario to Surrey, B.C. but didn't exactly fall in love with their neighbourhood, so they turned to the Reddit community for help finding a new small town in B.C. to live in. The Reddit user wanted a slower pace of life and to get out of the...
Comments / 0