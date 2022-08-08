Read full article on original website
Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.
Bicyclist killed, another rider critically injured; SUV driver in custody
A man is in custody after a bicyclist was killed and another rider was critically injured after being hit in eastern Henrico County Saturday morning.
NBC12
Three people, firefighter taken to hospital after North Chesterfield apartment fire
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a North Chesterfield apartment complex went up in flames early Saturday morning. The fire sparked around 3:45 a.m. on Boulder Springs Drive. Crews got there within five minutes and found fire shooting through the roof, ultimately calling a second alarm. It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.
One dead, three injured in Chesterfield crash, road closed
Police are currently investigating a crash that left one person dead in Chesterfield on Saturday morning.
NBC12
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a teen after crashing his car into two bicyclists Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police,...
WRIC TV
Police investigating deadly crash in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning. People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene. No information...
NBC12
One dead, one injured after crash in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash involving an SUV and two bicyclists Saturday morning. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. along Osborne Turnpike. A preliminary investigation shows two bicyclists were riding along the turnpike and an...
NBC12
Driver pronounced dead in car crash on South Providence
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a crash involving two cars that resulted in the death of one of the drivers. Police say a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was driving in the 1100 block of South Providence Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when it crossed the double-yellow lines and into a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van.
NBC12
Man charged in connection to multiple attempted larcenies in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have made an arrest in connection to multiple attempted larcenies. On Aug. 8, officers were called to the 7900 block of Wistar Woods Court for a report of a larceny. The victim gave police surveillance video, which officers said showed the suspect trying to...
Legal analyst says charges could be serious in Richmond officer-involved shooting
"Any kind of shooting is going to be a serious situation no question about that," 8News Legal Analyst Russ Stone said. "When it's an officer-involved shooting it tends to be taken even more seriously."
Hopewell Police searching for gas station armed robbery suspect
According to police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station on the 3900 block of Oaklawn Boulevard just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. It was reported that the suspect went into the business with a firearm and handed a note to the clerk demanding money.
Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz in Newport News, man’s charges upgraded
A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
Man attacked at Newport News nightclub, dies from injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked in a Newport News nightclub, the city's police department says, and officers have arrested a suspect. The Newport News Police Department tweeted about the case Friday, saying that it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Richmond man sentenced in bank robbery that raised constitutional questions
A man who stole $195,000 from a Midlothian bank in 2019 was sentenced this week to nearly 12 years in prison in a case that raised serious constitutional questions about so-called 'GeoFence' warrants.
Former Henrico officer accused of killing wife, stepdaughter faces new charges
Court records show that Richard Crowder was recently indicted by a grand jury and is now charged with eight felonies, including capital murder.
Man accused of beating GRTC bus driver now suspect in GRTC shooting death
The man accused of violently beating a GRTC bus driver on October 11 is now a suspect in the shooting death of a 23-year-old passenger on another GRTC bus a month later.
These two dads are teaming up to find justice for murdered Richmond man
The two fathers in the midst of tragedy are teaming up for one cause - finding justice for Isaac Rodriguez.
NBC12
Gustnado in Chesterfield County causes minor damage
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Strong winds from Wednesday night’s thunderstorm caused minor damage to a business in Chesterfield County. Several drivers caught video of what looks like a tornado, but NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Frieden says it’s a gustnado. “When you see it, it’s like, that’s a tornado, but...
NBC12
Mother seeks justice after deadly hit-and-run in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother pleads for answers after a deadly hit-and-run claimed her daughter’s life. Sandra Brooks says her daughter, Telesheia Brooks-Talbert, was outside her apartment around 2:30 a.m. on July 5 when she was run over her and left for dead. “The kind of person...
Passenger dies, driver critically injured after truck falls down embankment onto I-295 in Chesterfield
According to the Chesterfield Police Department, at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, a 2020 Toyota Tundra was towing a trailer on Meadowville Road when the driver tried to pass a 2015 Freightliner on a double-yellow line.
