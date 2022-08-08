RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a North Chesterfield apartment complex went up in flames early Saturday morning. The fire sparked around 3:45 a.m. on Boulder Springs Drive. Crews got there within five minutes and found fire shooting through the roof, ultimately calling a second alarm. It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

