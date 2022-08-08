ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

NBC12

Three people, firefighter taken to hospital after North Chesterfield apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a North Chesterfield apartment complex went up in flames early Saturday morning. The fire sparked around 3:45 a.m. on Boulder Springs Drive. Crews got there within five minutes and found fire shooting through the roof, ultimately calling a second alarm. It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.
NBC12

Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a teen after crashing his car into two bicyclists Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police,...
WRIC TV

Police investigating deadly crash in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning. People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene. No information...
NBC12

One dead, one injured after crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash involving an SUV and two bicyclists Saturday morning. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. along Osborne Turnpike. A preliminary investigation shows two bicyclists were riding along the turnpike and an...
NBC12

Driver pronounced dead in car crash on South Providence

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a crash involving two cars that resulted in the death of one of the drivers. Police say a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was driving in the 1100 block of South Providence Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when it crossed the double-yellow lines and into a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van.
NBC12

Gustnado in Chesterfield County causes minor damage

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Strong winds from Wednesday night’s thunderstorm caused minor damage to a business in Chesterfield County. Several drivers caught video of what looks like a tornado, but NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Frieden says it’s a gustnado. “When you see it, it’s like, that’s a tornado, but...
NBC12

Mother seeks justice after deadly hit-and-run in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother pleads for answers after a deadly hit-and-run claimed her daughter’s life. Sandra Brooks says her daughter, Telesheia Brooks-Talbert, was outside her apartment around 2:30 a.m. on July 5 when she was run over her and left for dead. “The kind of person...
