Is today the day Peter Harvey rules on the Deshaun Watson appeal?
Today could be the day that the NFL issues its final ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. Today probably will be the day, especially if hand-picked Roger Goodell surrogate Peter Harvey will be suspending Watson for a full year, effective immediately. The Browns play a preseason game tonight in Jacksonville....
Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court
As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
For NFL, Deshaun Watson’s settlement proposal is surely too little, too late
With appeals officer Peter Harvey quite possibly poised to impose a lengthy suspension on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as soon as Friday, Watson’s camp has floated the notion of Watson accepting an eight-game suspension, along with a $5 million fine. The league has yet to offer any indication as...
Settlement remains possible in Deshaun Watson discipline
As the clock ticks toward a resolution of the appeal of the six-game Deshaun Watson suspension, a settlement remains possible. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, an agreed resolution between the NFL and the NFL Players Association could still happen. Last night, the Associated Press reported that Watson would be willing to serve an eight-suspension and pay a $5 million fine.
Shanahan explains plan for Bosa during 49ers preseason
SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa enters his fourth season with the 49ers, and the club seems to have settled on a summer routine that works best for him. In order words, don't expect to ever see Bosa step on the field and play in a game that has no bearing on the regular-season standings.
Deshaun Watson plays three series, completes one pass for 7 yards
Deshaun Watson‘s night is over, and who knows when we will see him again. From what he showed Friday night, the Browns quarterback needs all the work he can get. Watson played three series Friday night, going 1-for-5 for 7 yards before Joshua Dobbs replaced him with 14:02 remaining in the second quarter. Jacoby Brissett, who is slated to start in Watson’s absence, was inactive.
