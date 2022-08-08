By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. After living in Atlanta most of my life, you’d think I would be accustomed to the hot, humid Summer days that make you sweat from places we cannot mention here. But alas, there is a way to cool down other than running your air conditioner so much that you need to repair it twice in one week. Head to one of these spots, grab a cozy bar stool, and chill out with an artfully crafted beverage that makes you feel as if your toes are in the sand or the ocean or the pool. Ahhhhh.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO