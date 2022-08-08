Read full article on original website
Public hearings on Cobb County code changes scheduled for September
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will conduct three public hearings on proposed changes to the county’s code. The first hearing will be focused on zoning (Chapter 134 in the county code) and will take place on September 6 at 9 a.m. before the Planning Commission zoning hearing. The...
Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14
There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
COVID among school-aged Cobb and Georgia residents
Each week the figures are released for reported cases of COVID among school-aged residents statewide and in the counties in three categories: pre-school-aged, public school-aged, and college undergraduate aged. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the 14-day...
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 13 – August 19
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 13 to Friday August 19, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
GDOT announces Saturday lane closures on Macland Road/SR 360 for continuing $88.2 million lane widening and sidewalk project
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that GDOT contractors will close lanes on State Route 360 (Macland Road/Powder Springs Road) this Saturday for land widening and sidewalk installation. The press release describes the scope and schedule of the project as follows:. These activities are related to...
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: Friday August 12
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. However, the front that has been hovering over north Georgia has shifted southward, so rain chances are diminishing. What is in the statement?. The...
Cobb Hazardous Weather Outlook easing up Saturday and Sunday, followed by increased storm chances during next week
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia for Saturday August 13 due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. However, on Saturday and Sunday the storms are expected to mostly occur in central Georgia, as the front has moved southward....
Accidentally car-free: an unexpected experiment
At various points in my just over 70 years of life I’ve lived without a car, sometimes deliberately, sometimes of necessity. But I’ve always been intrigued with the idea of seeing how little use I can make of the pollution-belching monsters without spending impossibly long travel times as I work, shop and visit people. Diminishing or eliminating trips by car would help the environment, and at the same time clearly give me more exercise.
Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday August 13
The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday August 13 with a high near 84 degrees. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Cobb and other counties in the north Georgia region due to the possibility of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, but the danger is mostly to central Georgia.
Cobb County weather: Thursday August 11
The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday August 11, with a high near 84. But the weekend might bring a respite from the erratic rain we’ve been experiencing, as the chance of showers and thunderstorms drops into the single digits starting Saturday.
One arrest, second suspect sought in home invasion armed robbery in Powder Springs
The Powder Springs Police Department announced in a public information release that around 12:31 a.m. this morning police received a call that a home invasion and armed robbery took place on Silvery Way in the City of Powder Springs. The victim told the responding officers that a male used a...
Craft Cocktails Around Marietta Square
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. After living in Atlanta most of my life, you’d think I would be accustomed to the hot, humid Summer days that make you sweat from places we cannot mention here. But alas, there is a way to cool down other than running your air conditioner so much that you need to repair it twice in one week. Head to one of these spots, grab a cozy bar stool, and chill out with an artfully crafted beverage that makes you feel as if your toes are in the sand or the ocean or the pool. Ahhhhh.
