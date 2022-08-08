Read full article on original website
Hazmat incident involving overturned tanker cleared on I-81 North in Botetourt Co.
— UPDATE 6:51 a.m.: Botetourt County crews continue to clean up the scene of a hazmat incident after a diesel tanker crashed along I-81 North Friday morning, which is not only detouring motorists, but may also affect school bus routes. VDOT is not reporting any delays due to the crash,...
Tractor-trailer loses nearly 500 gallons of fuel in crash on I-81
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer lost nearly 500 gallons of fuel in a crash on I-81N in Botetourt County Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 1:25 a.m. State police say HAZMAT workers had to offload the fuel before the truck could...
Bridge repairs to close Water Street until August 2023 in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Residents and visitors of the Town of Buchanan will have to take an alternate route when traveling near Route 11 Bridge. Botetourt County officials tell WFXR News that Water Street under the Route 11 Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 15. The road...
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. All the squad’s members are on suspension. Officials have not filed any charges. In a statement, Roanoke County’s public information...
One person trapped in car rescued in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to a motor vehicle crash with reported entrapment and injuries Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at Shady Knoll Avenue. When the department arrived on the scene they said the car was off the road and in a small creek.
Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
A four-hour standoff in Roanoke overnight led to an exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect, and now Virginia State Police are investigating. The Roanoke Police Department requested the VSP investigation into the officers’ actions in the incident, which began at 11:02 p.m. with a response to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.
Roanoke man dead in single-vehicle crash in Alleghany County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629 in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver...
VSP identify man arrested after officer-involved shooting, standoff in downtown Roanoke
UPDATE 3:34 p.m.: Virginia State Police released new details about the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that resulted in an hours-long standoff in downtown Roanoke overnight. According to Virginia State Police, the incident started shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 when the Roanoke Police Department responded to a...
Photo released of person wanted in Craig Co.
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a person sought on traffic charges. The sheriff’s office says the person was last reported seen in the area of Route 42 and Route 630. Deputies say the person is not believed to...
Man arrested after shooting, standoff on Elm Avenue in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody and roads were reopened Friday morning after an overnight standoff in Roanoke. Roanoke Police told WDBJ7 they responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Elm Ave SW for a report of shots fired. Police say...
Two at large, minor arrested after police chase ends near Roanoke Co. elementary school
UPDATE 11:09 a.m.: Roanoke County officials shared new details with WFXR News about Thursday morning’s police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary, leading to the arrest of a minor and a search for two other people. The Roanoke County Police Department says a caller reported that two people...
Roanoke Co. School Board approves safety plan following police chase near Penn Forest Elementary
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday night, hours after a police chase ended near Penn Forest Elementary School, the Roanoke County School Board approved the district’s new safety and emergency response plan. Roanoke County school officials are expanding the school resource officer (SRO) program, which means all...
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:40 p.m.:. The tractor-trailer crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on both directions of I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 144. As of 4:30 p.m., drivers can expect...
“We were all trapped in.” Residents speak after downtown Roanoke standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
Local police were shot at after making a well-being check on Elm Avenue
Shots fired in Elm Ave. apartmentScreenshot Cheryl E Preston. Police officers were fired upon in a downtown apartment. WSLS 10 is reporting that Roanoke police officers were fired upon after making a well-being check in the downtown area. Local authorities say they were called to the 100 Block of Elm Ave SW around 11 p.m. on Thursday night after receiving a report of possible shots being fired. Officers entered an apartment building upon arrival and were intending to conduct a well-being check.
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has reportedly been injured after lightning struck a Franklin County residential structure on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning hit a home on Double Branch Road.
Large police presence near Roanoke Co. elementary school
A number of police officers are currently gathered near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County. We're still working to learn more about this incident, but WFXR News' Kara Thompson was live as the situation unfolded.
