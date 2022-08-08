Read full article on original website
Related
These UHD binoculars are on sale at Amazon at their lowest price ever
Whether you're bird watching, at a sports game or on the trails, these Athlon Optics binoculars will elevate the experience.
Instant Pot's sleek 2-in-1 coffee maker has dropped below $80 on Amazon
This versatile machine can use both K-Cup pods and coffee grounds to make a steaming cup of brew in less than 90 seconds.
These popular Columbia men’s hiking boots are heavily discounted on Amazon
A ton of colors and sizes are marked down to less than $90.
The Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine comes with a milk frother and is over $100 off
Get it at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Petcube camera makes it easy for me to check on my animals when I'm not home
The latest product I've tested on my four animals is the Petcube camera.
"I Would Cringe Inside": Cashiers Are Sharing Purchases That They Judge People For Buying, And I Don't Know What To Think
"I'm sure most people buying them are just ignorant, but I'm still judging you."
The 6 best mosquito traps to keep them out of your house
Here's a mosquito trap roundup to help you choose the best device to keep biting insects from overrunning both your yard and your house.
PETS・
These Disney faux succulent planters show your Disney love without the work
Plus they start at just $12 apiece
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Save money on your next flight by purchasing Southwest gift cards at Costco
Buy a $500 Southwest gift card for $449.99 to save $50 on your next adventure.
SFGate
Changes to EV Tax Credits: Where Your Battery Is Made Matters
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Buying an electric vehicle just got more complicated — but cheaper, if you can find the right model. The Inflation Reduction Act — a centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce inflation — renews the existing $7,500 tax credit for new EVs and introduces a $4,000 credit for used EV purchases. Both credits are valid through 2032. It also removes manufacturer caps that limit the eligible number of EVs an automaker can sell before its models no longer qualify for the credit.
Add a professional Wusthof chef's knife to your kitchen for 25% off
The 6-inch knife is precision forged and comes with a lifetime warranty.
Calm, trendy wellness startup ‘unicorn’ headquartered in San Francisco, lays off a fifth of staff
By 2020, the service was valued at $2 billion.
Elevate your workspace with this $12 adjustable computer stand
Make any desk a standing desk without breaking the bank.
Learn a thing or two about your body with this Smart Neck Massager
It's here for when you get back to working on your education.
Our Place is releasing a mini version of their Always Pan for people living in small spaces
Get your favorite pan (and pot) in mini versions.
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0