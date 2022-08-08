ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Changes to EV Tax Credits: Where Your Battery Is Made Matters

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Buying an electric vehicle just got more complicated — but cheaper, if you can find the right model. The Inflation Reduction Act — a centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce inflation — renews the existing $7,500 tax credit for new EVs and introduces a $4,000 credit for used EV purchases. Both credits are valid through 2032. It also removes manufacturer caps that limit the eligible number of EVs an automaker can sell before its models no longer qualify for the credit.
INCOME TAX
