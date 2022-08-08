ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

Lake Street Capital Markets Upgrades ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Buy

Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Jaeson Schmidt upgraded ShotSpotter (NASDAQ
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Julia Qin downgraded Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) from Neutral
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant downgraded Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) from
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Berenberg Starts Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) at Buy

Berenberg analyst Caroline Palomeque initiates coverage on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL)
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Benzinga

Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
Motley Fool

Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?

Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 3.80%),
Entrepreneur

1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound

Software behemoth Microsoft's (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts' sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Downgrades Opportunity Financial LLC (OPFI) to Neutral

DA Davidson analyst Chris Brendler downgraded Opportunity Financial LLC (NYSE: OPFI) from
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Expedia (EXPE) PT Lowered to $120 at Argus

Argus analyst John Staszak lowered the price target on Expedia (NASDAQ
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Amyris, Inc. (: AMRS)
StreetInsider.com

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (EQD) Will Redeem Its Public Shares and Will Not Consummate an Initial Business Combination

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (EDAC, NYSE: EQD.U, EQD, EQD.WS), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced it intends to dissolve
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Downgrades Okta, Inc (OKTA) to Neutral

DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger downgraded Okta, Inc (NASDAQ
StreetInsider.com

Okta (OKTA) Downgraded on Increasing Sales Turnover Concerns

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Buy by DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger on Wednesday. The
StreetInsider.com

Cazoo (CZOO) Gains 9% After Double Upgrade at Berenberg

Shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE: CZOO) are up almost 9% today after Berenberg analyst Saim Saeed upgraded from Sell to
