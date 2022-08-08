Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX sees rideshare demand, Russia’s odd launch deal with Iran
Welcome to Edition 5.06 of the Rocket Report! The big news this week is Northrop Grumman's deal with both Firefly and SpaceX to make sure it can continue flying Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station. This is a bold move that draws upon the deep US commercial space industry in order to meet NASA's needs in space. It is great to see this kind of cooperation in the aerospace community.
Ars Technica
Xiaomi clones the Galaxy Fold, makes it 40% thinner, adds a bigger battery
If you're disappointed by Samsung's relatively slow progress on foldables, say hello to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which looks significantly more advanced than what we saw in this week's announcement from Samsung. But it's for China only, of course. Sorry. The Mix Fold 2 closely follows the layout of...
Ars Technica
LG plans to introduce 20-inch OLED panels this year
LG plans to introduce a 20-inch OLED panel by the end of the year, and unlike most other offerings in this size, it will be used in consumer devices. LG is the leading manufacturer of OLED panels for several other device categories, and the company has been making panels for watches, TVs, and smartphones—but this will be the first time the company will make OLEDs suitable for computer monitors or smaller televisions.
Ars Technica
Meta’s flailing Portal repurposed as a wireless portable monitor
Meta's Portal displays have always felt pretty niche. The 10- to 14-inch screens were heavily marketed as video-calling devices for apps like Facebook Messenger and Zoom. Even with the addition of music apps like Spotify and productivity apps like Microsoft Teams and a calendar, the products struggled to become something that felt necessary in tech-gadget-filled homes.
Ars Technica
Intel tests show its Arc A750 GPU beating an RTX 3060, if only you could buy one
Intel still hasn't announced a release date for its Arc dedicated graphics cards, but the company has conducted a PR offensive over the last few weeks to set expectations and preview how the cards are stacking up. In a video and accompanying post today, company representatives Ryan Shrout and Tom Peterson compared the upcoming Arc A750 card to Nvidia's RTX 3060 in a few dozen DirectX12 and Vulkan games They demonstrated that the card is usually able to keep up with the most popular member of the RTX 3000 GPU family.
Ars Technica
Epson’s bricked printers highlight the industry’s reparability problem
Epson printers have had a nasty little issue for years. Some models will abruptly brick, even if they seem to be working fine, because the ink pads are supposedly too saturated. Epson has endured bad publicity the past few weeks as users, websites, and right-to-repair activists condemned the company for designing its printers to eventually stop functioning, highlighting just how big of a problem printers continue to be in the fight for the right to repair.
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Apple MacBook Air, Resident Evil bundle, and more
It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a nice discount on Apple's entry-level MacBook Air, which is currently down to $850 at Best Buy. That's about $150 off Apple's MSRP and tied for the lowest price we've seen from a major retailer since the laptop briefly dropped to $800 last December.
Ars Technica
2022 Moto Razr gets big price drop, 144 Hz display, flagship SoC
Lenovo's Motorola division still hasn't given up on a modern reboot of the Motorola Razr. Last night, the company announced the "Moto Razr 2022," though it will seemingly be available only in China. The good news is that there's a big price drop this year: The phone is now 5999 CNY, or about $900. Previous Razr reboots sold in the $1,400 range, and the second-generation version was actually more expensive (~$1,830) in China than in the US.
Ars Technica
One of 5G’s biggest features is a security minefield
True 5G wireless data, with its ultrafast speeds and enhanced security protections, has been slow to roll out around the world. As the mobile technology proliferates—combining expanded speed and bandwidth with low-latency connections—one of its most touted features is starting to come in to focus. But the upgrade comes with its own raft of potential security exposures.
