Read full article on original website
Related
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea spell has left anger inside me
Romelu Lukaku has revealed that his disappointing return to Chelsea has left him angry and determined to prove his worth at Inter.
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
RELATED PEOPLE
West Ham squad: Confirmed shirt numbers for 2022/23
The confirmed squad numbers for West Ham during the 2022/23 season.
Raul de Tomas: Espanyol CEO hints at possible transfer amid Real Madrid and Bayern links
Espanyol CEO Mao Ye has said that while he intends to keep in-demand striker Raul de Tomas, he couldn't guarantee that he will stay.
Goncalo Ramos attracting Premier League interest
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League.
WSL transfer window: Summer 2022 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2022 summer window.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man City predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Raheem Sterling reveals why he joined Chelsea from Man City
Raheem Sterling has revealed his primary reasons for joining Chelsea from Premier League champions Manchester City.
Rio Ferdinand insists Cristiano Ronaldo has to start for Man Utd even if half-fit
Rio Ferdinand has launched an impassioned defence of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting that the forward should be starting for Manchester United even if he was only half-fit.
West Ham transfer notebook: Kehrer bid; Vlasic exit close; centre-back latest
West Ham's transfer notebook includes Thilo Kehrer, Tanguy Nianzou, Issa Diop, Nikola Vlasic, Conor Gallagher and David Moyes' plans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bernardo Silva: Man City standing firm despite Barcelona pursuit
Man City don't want to sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd offered Morata; Arsenal hold Tonali talks
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Alvaro Morata, Ismaila Sarr, Bernardo Silva, Memphis Depay, Sandro Tonali and more.
Kieran Tierney among names on Man City's left-back shortlist
Kieran Tierney is on Man City's shortlist for a new left-back this summer.
Timo Werner bids farewell to Chelsea on social media ahead of RB Leipzig return
Timo Werner has posted a farewell message to Chelsea fans on social media as he prepares to rejoin RB Leipzig.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Tottenham launch vibrant new third kit for 2022/23 season
Tottenham have launched a new third kit for 2022/23 featuring a bold all-over pattern in two shades of blue.
Man Utd not interested in Marcus Rashford sale amid PSG links
Manchester United have no interest in selling Marcus Rashford this summer.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Tottenham.
90min
778
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0