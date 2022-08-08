ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Old Mining Site North Of Twin Falls An Epic Off-Road Adventure

Idaho all-terrain-vehicle owners have probably spent the better part of the summer blazing through trails surrounded by beautiful backcountry with friends and family. For Magic Valley enthusiasts, there are miles and miles of trails to tear up two-and-a-half hours north of Twin Falls that also offer quite the history lesson in 1800s Gem State mining, and access to the site is open to the public.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location

While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western

Do you love games? Do you love eating delicious, warm spaghetti? If you enjoy one or both of these, there is an event taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend that is tailored-made for you. It is called the Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western and it is taking place this Saturday, August 13 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Rock Creek Station and the Stricker Homesite, located at 3715 E 3200 N in Hansen. Tickets to the event are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Don't hesitate as there are only 50 spots available. The meal at the event will consist of spaghetti, cooked by Martha Roberts, as well as garlic bread and salad. Before and after dinner they will be playing a game that is a combination of 'Clue' meets 'Amazing Race.' There will be slight physical stages and mental puzzles as you eliminate suspects at each station before determining a person, a place, and a weapon in who committed the crime. It is a unique event that also gives back and raises money for a good cause.
HANSEN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Losing an Item You Bought in the Magic Valley

What would you do? What would you do if you went to the grocery store, bought an item, got home, and realized you forgot it? Do you go back and get it? Do you just chalk up the loss and let it go? Do you go buy the same item at a closer store? Do you call the store and see if it is still there? Do you get on Facebook and rant about it? There are multiple options and all of us have been in this situation or will be at some point in time but what do you do when it happens to you?
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Trains Raise My Wrath

Of course, I’m a curmudgeon. You get the prestigious title when your hair turns white, you reach 60 and you go to bed before sunset. I complain a lot about young people and tell them how easy they have it compared to my generation when we had only landline telephones, three TV channels and music was on AM radio. I don’t have patience for grocery store clerks who stop scanning items while they gossip with the person ahead of me at the checkout. I don’t care if you approve of me because I have disdain for you!
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Is This Unique Shop in Wendell Still Open?

Sometimes you see something and want to stop but the clock works against you. One summer afternoon a couple of years ago I pulled off a street in Wendell to answer my phone (I wouldn’t want to break the law!) I was intrigued by the paint job at the business in front of me. Grizzly Dairy Wear doesn’t much emphasize the grizzly on the outside, but you clearly get the bovine reference.
WENDELL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Where Are The Drops In Shoshone, Idaho

The Drops are a Magic Valley secret that you will never find unless a local shows you where they are. Surprisingly though, some locals haven't even been there or heard of them!. How To Get The The Drops. Directions To The Drops In Shoshone. The Drops are in the middle...
SHOSHONE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Driver Gets Stuck And Has To Drag Car Out Of A Canal

Wednesday morning at the Townsquare Media radio station in Twin Falls, a man drove through the area and got his car stuck in a canal. He essentially made his car a teeter-totter and thankfully no one was hurt. Before we continue, I want to say this gentleman who got stuck...
Elko Daily Free Press

Idaho's fresh potato supply runs low

RUPERT — Shippers are running low on fresh Idaho potatoes statewide and it will take careful planning over the next few weeks to make sure fresh spuds remain on grocery store shelves nationwide. On Monday, Sun Valley Potatoes in Rupert received its first crop of the harvest season. The...
RUPERT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Small Town South of Twin Falls Proves You Don’t Need Cops For Peace

There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life

K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Events the First Weekend of August in and Around Twin Falls

It is officially August and school starts in a couple of weeks for many of the kids in the area. There are only a couple of weekends left before summer is over, the weather begins getting cooler, and fall sports begin dominating weekends. With summer coming to a close, it also means that fair season is upon us, and there are many to attend week after week. The days of triple digits look to be ending, making it more enjoyable to go outside and enjoy the events and activities taking place in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the events taking place the first weekend of August in and near Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

