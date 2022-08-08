Read full article on original website
Pauline Walker, 90, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Carol Catherine, Justin Martin, and Jonathan Merrill Ecker
Name: Carol Catherine, Justin Martin, and Jonathan Merrill Ecker. From: Gladstone, Missouri, Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Rosendale, Missouri. Location: Tarkio Activities Center, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Location:. Tarkio Activities Center, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Carol, Justin,...
Joan E. Reinert, 77 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Memorials:AseraCare Hospice or Midlands Living Center.
James D. "Jim" Adcock, 70, of Farragut, Iowa
Memorials:Are being directed to the family in Jim's name. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jim unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
David V. Holtzen, 60 of Glenwood, Iowa
Time:1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Location:Quarthouse Lounge; 20 N. Walnut St. Glenwood, Iowa.
Richard "Kent" Cunningham, 73 of Coin, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Kent passed away on Wednesday, August 10 at his home in rural Coin, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Leo Davison, 97, of Braddyville, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 3:00 p.m. Visitation End: 5:00 p.m. Memorials: Braddyville Fire & Rescue or Braddyville Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa. Notes:. Leo passed away early...
Leo Davison
Service: FuneralName: Leo DavisonPronunciation: Age: 97From: Braddyville, IowaPrevious: Day …
Ron Zuetlau, 80, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Liberty Memorial Community Building Basement - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
L-68 reopening in Fremont County Friday
(Randolph) -- Fremont County officials are reopening a road following bridge work this summer. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News crews will reopen county road L-68 between 170th and 180th streets Friday at noon. The roadway was closed in mid-June for bridge repair work over Walnut Creek. In a previous interview with KMA News, Davis said the county wanted to get the bridge repaired and the route reopened prior to harvest season.
East Mills board approves final pre-K-12 facility drawings, schematics
(Malvern) -- East Mills school officials have taken the next step in realizing a significant facilities renovation project. During its regular meeting Wednesday, the East Mills School Board heard a presentation from the district's design review committee and later approved the final drawing and schematics to convert the existing junior-senior high school building in Malvern into a Pre-K-12 facility. The renovation comes after voters approved a $22 million bond issue last September with nearly 64% of the vote. East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood says the step is a culmination of over a year of work from the committee in developing the plans.
CRHC expansion projects, renovations nearing final phases
(Clarinda) -- Hospital expansion projects are plentiful in KMAland, and the Clarinda Regional Health Center is seeing extensive progress on multiple fronts. That's according to CRHC Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill, who says exterior details and interior design are moving along with the hospital's new 12,500-square foot Rehab and Sports Medicine Center. Additionally, Hill says just months likely remain before the completion of renovations to the hospital's surgery and infusion facilities. While some concrete work remains on the exterior of the new sports therapy building, Hill says crews have begun extensive interior work.
Shenandoah School Officials work to address staffing needs ahead of school year
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah School officials are shifting some responsibilities around to cover staffing needs with the upcoming school year. Meeting in regular session this week, the Shenandoah School Board approved 11 new hires in various positions throughout the district. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says her district has not been immune to staffing issues that other school districts have experienced.
Law enforcement encourage caution, awareness from motorists as school approaches
(Clarinda) -- School is returning later this month, but that also means drivers will need to be more cautious during the typical transportation hours for students. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer is reminding motorists of the extra precautions to keep in mind in KMAland and throughout the country over the next nine months of school. After the summer break, Palmer tells KMA News it is always good to get a refresher on the possible scenarios that come with students coming to and from school.
OCIO releases new statewide broadband map
(Red Oak) -- State and local officials in Iowa are hopeful a new map can better identify areas across the state lacking sufficient high-speed internet access. Earlier this month, Governor Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer, or OCIO, announced a new broadband map of Iowa, reporting the availability of high-speed internet. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius, who has been working on the map with the OCIO, says it is a self-reporting map from broadband providers. She says the map gets down to the granular level of understanding the actual speeds available throughout the state.
