(Clarinda) -- School is returning later this month, but that also means drivers will need to be more cautious during the typical transportation hours for students. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer is reminding motorists of the extra precautions to keep in mind in KMAland and throughout the country over the next nine months of school. After the summer break, Palmer tells KMA News it is always good to get a refresher on the possible scenarios that come with students coming to and from school.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO