5 registered for Georgetown Co. school board election with 1 week left in filing period

The Post and Courier
Chipotle open for business
Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
abcnews4.com
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
CCSD names Anthony Dixon as Interim Chief of Schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has elected a new Interim Chief of Schools. The district announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Dixon will return to CCSD after a two-year stint as Berkeley County School District’s Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. “We are excited and grateful to have such […]
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area law firm to construct $5M office building in Goose Creek
One of the Charleston area's longtime law firms plans to construct a new $5 million office building on U.S. Highway 52 in Goose Creek. Steinberg Law Firm's 11,700-square-foot structure will be built just down the road from its current office on Goose Creek Boulevard. The new space will house up...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Landlords are changing. Charleston's rules for them should change, too.
It won’t solve every problem, but a proposal to require some Charleston landlords to register with the city could help address concerns ranging from rental building issues that affect either tenants or their neighbors to public safety threats stemming from parties that get out of hand. We urge City...
35 teaching positions open in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY- S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is chipping away at its teacher vacancies as the first day of school is five days away. On Thursday August 11, the district had two vacancies filled in the morning bringing the number down to 35. “Our recruitment team has been working hard with principals […]
The Post and Courier
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach responds to federal lawsuit filed by Cherry Grove business
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — The city of North Myrtle Beach has responded to a federal lawsuit filed by a Cherry Grove business in recent court documents, alleging that the beach equipment provider has turned its “ongoing” ordinance “violations” into a marketing tactic. Cherry Grove Beach...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: County was smart to punt housing referendum. Now it’s time to get to work.
Charleston County Council made the right decision Monday when it scrapped a plan to ask voters in November if they wanted to raise their property taxes to help ease the affordable housing crisis — not because affordability is no longer one of our region’s most serious challenges but because the county still has no housing plan.
The Post and Courier
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
The Post and Courier
Site dedication, wall-raising held for Georgetown cottage
GEORGETOWN — The 117th site dedication for a home was held by Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County on Aug. 11 and it included a wall-raising for a cottage being built in partnership with Georgetown resident James Graham. Habitat for Humanity volunteers are building a 675-square-foot cottage at 1201 N....
The Post and Courier
Charleston cultural advocate Pete Wyrick dies
Charleston publishing company founder Charles Lloyd "Pete" Wyrick Jr., who spent decades shoring up the city's distinct character, died on Aug. 5 at the age of 83. Wyrick worked expansively, if unassumingly, to offer a spotlight and a platform for the Lowcountry's artists and cultural leaders, as well as its intrinsic attributes. He did so through his book publishing company, through his arts leadership and through his advocacy of numerous local organizations.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Changes to Charleston's late-night scene seem sensible. Others should take note.
Those who have lived in Charleston for more than a decade have watched upper King Street evolve from a sleepy, historic commercial district to one of South Carolina's hottest late-night party spots. This change has brought increased vitality to the street and more revenue into city coffers, but it also...
Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
BCSD officials share updates on staffing, safety, transportation
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District (BCSD) officials provided updates on progress made over the summer regarding teacher staffing, school security and bus driver vacancies. BCSD students are headed back to school Monday, and the district expects to see between 37,000 and 38,000 students enrolled in their schools this year. “We’re growing […]
The Post and Courier
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
live5news.com
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Former Charleston County School District’s chief of staff will not be getting reinstated after a school board vote Monday. The CCSD Board of Trustees voted against a motion to reinstate Erica Taylor after an hours-long discussion behind closed doors during a special called meeting Monday afternoon. Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move. The vote was 4-5. Eric Mack, Courtney Waters, Erica Cokley and Joyce Green all voted to reinstate Taylor. Cindy Bohn Coats, Kate Darby, Helen Frazier, Kristen French, and Lauren Herterich all voted no.
The Post and Courier
1001 Wayfarer Lane, Charleston, SC 29412
Inviting lake front home on James Island in Bayview Farms with all NEW interior paint and new carpeting on the second floor. Bayview Farms offers some of the best amenities of any neighborhood on James Island including 3 pools new basketball court tennis court (pickle balls lines) playground cabana 5 lakes and sidewalks throughout. Zoned for Stiles Point Elementary which is a short bike ride away; the high school is a short walk. The home offers a completely remodeled kitchen and Master bathroom large garage with additional storage/possible office area (former model home) a lawn well a large covered wrap-around porch to relax on in the evenings and a deck overlooking the long view of the lake. The home is in an X Flood Zone so no required flood insurance The lot also has mature landscaping. Washer and Dryer convey. HOA is paid quarterly at $161 per quarter for total of $644. **A $1 600 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.**
The Post and Courier
Hope Health opens new facility in Hemingway, third one in Williamsburg County
Hope Health had a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new facility in Hemingway August 12 and is set to start taking patients. The facility in Hemingway is the third in Williamsburg County, with locations already established in Kingstree and Greeleyville. “[This facility] provides health service, which is the first step...
The Post and Courier
SLED investigating allegations made against Williamsburg County DSN, state agency confirms
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation by the Williamsburg County Board of Disabilities and Special needs, according to a statement by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SC DDSN) officials initiated an...
