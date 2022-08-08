ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 registered for Georgetown Co. school board election with 1 week left in filing period

By Mike Woodel mwoodel@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Chipotle open for business

Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD names Anthony Dixon as Interim Chief of Schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has elected a new Interim Chief of Schools. The district announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Dixon will return to CCSD after a two-year stint as Berkeley County School District’s Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. “We are excited and grateful to have such […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Embezzlement#Fbi Investigation#Politics#Georgetown#Fbi#District 2#Ford
WCBD Count on 2

35 teaching positions open in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY- S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is chipping away at its teacher vacancies as the first day of school is five days away. On Thursday August 11, the district had two vacancies filled in the morning bringing the number down to 35. “Our recruitment team has been working hard with principals […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

The Lowcountry’s golden egg

Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio

A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
The Post and Courier

Site dedication, wall-raising held for Georgetown cottage

GEORGETOWN — The 117th site dedication for a home was held by Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County on Aug. 11 and it included a wall-raising for a cottage being built in partnership with Georgetown resident James Graham. Habitat for Humanity volunteers are building a 675-square-foot cottage at 1201 N....
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston cultural advocate Pete Wyrick dies

Charleston publishing company founder Charles Lloyd "Pete" Wyrick Jr., who spent decades shoring up the city's distinct character, died on Aug. 5 at the age of 83. Wyrick worked expansively, if unassumingly, to offer a spotlight and a platform for the Lowcountry's artists and cultural leaders, as well as its intrinsic attributes. He did so through his book publishing company, through his arts leadership and through his advocacy of numerous local organizations.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSD officials share updates on staffing, safety, transportation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District (BCSD) officials provided updates on progress made over the summer regarding teacher staffing, school security and bus driver vacancies. BCSD students are headed back to school Monday, and the district expects to see between 37,000 and 38,000 students enrolled in their schools this year. “We’re growing […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says

A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
live5news.com

School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Former Charleston County School District’s chief of staff will not be getting reinstated after a school board vote Monday. The CCSD Board of Trustees voted against a motion to reinstate Erica Taylor after an hours-long discussion behind closed doors during a special called meeting Monday afternoon. Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move. The vote was 4-5. Eric Mack, Courtney Waters, Erica Cokley and Joyce Green all voted to reinstate Taylor. Cindy Bohn Coats, Kate Darby, Helen Frazier, Kristen French, and Lauren Herterich all voted no.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

1001 Wayfarer Lane, Charleston, SC 29412

Inviting lake front home on James Island in Bayview Farms with all NEW interior paint and new carpeting on the second floor. Bayview Farms offers some of the best amenities of any neighborhood on James Island including 3 pools new basketball court tennis court (pickle balls lines) playground cabana 5 lakes and sidewalks throughout. Zoned for Stiles Point Elementary which is a short bike ride away; the high school is a short walk. The home offers a completely remodeled kitchen and Master bathroom large garage with additional storage/possible office area (former model home) a lawn well a large covered wrap-around porch to relax on in the evenings and a deck overlooking the long view of the lake. The home is in an X Flood Zone so no required flood insurance The lot also has mature landscaping. Washer and Dryer convey. HOA is paid quarterly at $161 per quarter for total of $644. **A $1 600 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.**
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SLED investigating allegations made against Williamsburg County DSN, state agency confirms

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation by the Williamsburg County Board of Disabilities and Special needs, according to a statement by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SC DDSN) officials initiated an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy