29 people rescued in Denver floods

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Fire Department received 78 calls in two hours and rescued 29 people during heavy rains and flash flooding on Sunday night .

Denver Fire Lieutenant JD Chism said nine of the nearly 80 calls were for static water rescues, which means people were helped out of non-rushing water.

Three children and eight adults were brought to safety after getting stuck in flood waters on Interstate 70 and York Street , Chism said.

Eight people, including children and an infant, were removed from a stuck minivan on an underpass at 38th and Blake streets.

Denver Fire crews helped three people stuck around 46th and Washington streets, and another person at 23rd Street and Colorado Boulevard. Several other people stranded were able to get themselves out of the area without assistance.

Six people were rescued in the area of 14th Avenue and Krameria Street, Denver Fire said.

No injuries were reported in all of the Denver Fire calls and the department is thankful for bystanders who helped them and others during the incidents .

