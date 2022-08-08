Read full article on original website
Augusta University students showcase talent for charity
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before the next year starts at Augusta University, the institution is hosting several events for the community to have fun. Lights, camera, and action. It’s not something medical students hear every day, and these are not your everyday type of medical students. They are dancers,...
Businesses partner with community leaders, bringing in customers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For two years, businesses in our area had to deal with the pandemic, which meant not as many customers and restrictions. Now that doors are starting to open again, leaders in the community see owners and city officials can work together to keep people coming. Here’s...
Aiken Thoroughbred Museum hosts free event for photography
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coming up on Sunday, the city of Aiken is hosting a free event at the Thoroughbred Hall of Fame and Museum at Hopeland Gardens. The event will showcase a local photographer and there will be a lecture on how to photograph horses. “We have an exceptional...
Augusta University renaming education program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is renaming one of its departments this semester. They decided the education department needed a new name, representing all the majors that make up it. It’s going to be called the College of Education and Human Development. The dean says the new name...
Department of Agriculture grant brings food access to rural counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting on the growing need for food throughout our area since the pandemic. With inflation causing record food prices our local YMCA’s say the need has only grown. Relief could be on the way for our rural counties with an over $300,000...
I-TEAM: The invisible children vanish from the classroom- again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out of office. That’s the reply from the Richmond County School System’s homeless liaison in the first two weeks of school this year. Employees within the Richmond County School System tell the I-TEAM it’s leading to chaos behind the scenes on how to enroll homeless and vulnerable students missing permanent addresses and transportation to school.
AU Health to receive grant for maternity, pediatric care
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of our biggest local hospitals has a big boost on the way from Washington. Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announce an over $300-million investment into Augusta University and Grady Health Systems. The senators say the money will help improve access to maternity and...
‘Yappy Hour’ fundraiser brings pet parents together
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local animal shelter is putting a fun twist on fundraising. The newest event for pet parents is ‘Yappy Hour.’. The SPCA Albrecht Center hosts it. They have food, drinks, live music, a car show, and a dog park. This is part of their ‘Summer...
Local food banks see an increase in visitors due to inflation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record inflation is hitting close to home, and more families are turning to food banks for help. The demand for food banks over the summer rose significantly from last summer. Golden Harvest’s CEO says this can show us where the economy is. “We’re seeing about...
I-TEAM: Not the first report of mold for company in charge of Augusta University dorms
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An update on safety concerns in the dorms at Augusta University. Around 30 students couldn’t move in Wednesday because mold was discovered in two residence halls. We have been digging into the company in charge of housing and what we’ve uncovered sounds eerily familiar.
McDuffie County Animal Shelter remains closed, investigation continues
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A padlock and chains are keeping the doors of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter shut for now. The shelter closed at the end of July and was supposed to open this week after renovations. Instead, investigations are ongoing after several serious allegations. We have more...
Augusta Transit offers discounted bus fares for some
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit is offering discounted fares to seniors, Medicare recipients, and mobility-challenged people, including physically, visually or hearing impaired people. Discounted fares and passes will take 50 percent off regular fares. For example, a regular fixed-route single fare is $1.25 and the discounted equivalent fare will...
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
AU Health gets bomb threat, but services continue
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health received a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, officials said. The hospital system got the threat shortly after noon. “We are taking the threat seriously with Richmond County Sherriff’s Office and Augusta University Police investigating,” AU Health said in a statement. Authorities have...
After loss of pet, woman finds joy in robotic cat
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re in an era where it’s not unfamiliar to have robots around. They sweep our floors, wash dishes, and researchers even have robots that can think and talk. But what about robotic pets?. South Carolina Department of Aging has a project designed to help...
From your family and friends, happy birthday Zayna!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Happy Birthday to Zayna, live music with local artists, and more!. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they found human remains in a pond where they were specifically looking for Simon Powell's body. Plus, another shooting sends a person to the hospital in Augusta, the 4th serious crime within weeks in the same block. Here are your top headlines.
Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
Can you help officers find 2 missing local teenagers?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two missing local teenagers. Ja’Maijh Turner, 15, is being classified as a runaway. She has been missing since Aug. 5 and was last seen wearing a black “Boyz in the Hood” T-shirt with black cut-off shorts. Her hair was in a ponytail wrapped in a red-and-white Nike hair bonnet.
1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large. The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel...
