Buttigieg says electric vehicles are 'best' solution to high gas prices, but are they affordable?

Read full article on original website
Related
thecheyennepost.com
4 Things Small Businesses Should Do Now to Prep for a Recession
Speculation about a looming recession is putting pressure on many small-business owners to protect themselves against a downturn, and experts say it’s not too early to start preparing. A June 2022 Goldman Sachs survey of over 1,500 small businesses found that 93% are worried about a recession happening in...
thecheyennepost.com
Governor: Coal Leasing Moratorium Is a Step Backwards and Will Harm Consumers
Governor Mark Gordon has responded to a judge's decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. The ruling requires the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases. The Governor's statement follows. "This decision...
Comments / 0