What Ja'Corey Brooks Remembers About his Legendary Iron Bowl Catch

The wide receiver cemented his name as a legend among Alabama fans with the game-tying catch to force overtime against Auburn last season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For people in the state of Alabama, the Iron Bowl isn't something just thought about one day a year at the end of November. Last minute field goals, blocked punts, fourth quarter drives, and game-winning catches become legendary moments that are talked about for decades in the state.

When the Crimson Tide's leading receiver Jameson Williams was ejected for targeting in the first half of the 2021 Iron Bowl, a then true freshman Ja'Corey Brooks was forced to step up and replace him. Few Alabama fans need to be reminded of what happened next.

Brooks scored the game-tying touchdown with 24 seconds left to cap a 97-yard drive and send the game to overtime. The Crimson Tide went on to win 24-22 in 4OT, keeping College Football Playoff hopes alive. He also had a big catch earlier in the drive to get Alabama into Auburn territory.

Freshmen aren't allowed to speak to the media at Alabama, so Brooks didn't have his first chance to publicly recall what that moment was like.

"I’m from Florida, so I didn’t know how big the Iron Bowl was, so I just went up there and took it play by play," Brooks said. "But after, when I got to the sideline JaMo [Williams] told me it was a great catch. During that play, I just tried to execute and do my job."

The young wide receiver more than did his job with the touchdown catch. He received the ball from Bryce Young over his shoulder in the front right corner of the end zone heading into the heart of the Auburn student section.

Brooks said that wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins has the group working on those type of catches in practice so it was nothing new for him come game time. It was more of a repetition thing by that point.

The normally stoic Nick Saban was jubilant after the comeback, and said it was a game he would never forget.

"Most of the time I remember the ones we lose," Saban said after the Iron Bowl. "But I think I’ll remember this one because of the way the players competed in the game, and it was a great comeback."

He may not have realized at the moment how big of a catch it was or what it would mean for Crimson Tide fans, but it is now the main thing brought up to Brooks whenever he meets fans.

"Pretty much when everybody sees me, they always say, ‘that was a great catch from the Iron Bowl,’ so I’m guessing it’s that big," Brooks said. "I’m still shocked about it, but not really. Really looking forward to this year, and how this game’s going to go.”