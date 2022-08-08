Read full article on original website
Iowa High School Golfer Loses Clubs, Still Places Second
*Above is a stock photo and not the stolen golf clubs mentioned in this story. If your goal is to succeed in a sport and maybe do it professionally someday, you take your game and gear a little bit more seriously than if you're just hitting the links for fun. Someone like Tiger Woods can afford to just get new clubs, and it's also more likely his would somehow miraculously turn back up after a period of time. For a high school kid working towards his future, it was necessary to make a backup plan when his clubs turned up missing. It's amazing how well he still did under the circumstances.
Iowa Has Some of the Thriftiest People In The Country
Who doesn't love a good trip to the thrift store? According to a recent study, Iowans may love it a little more than the rest of America. There are more than 25,000 consignment or resale stores in the United States, according to the U.S. Census. Thrifting is a multi-billion dollar...
Eastern Iowa Native Maddie Poppe Releases New Music [LISTEN]
The Clarksville native and season 16 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe is back with a new song. It has been quite a year for the Iowa star. The singer has been on tour after a few noteworthy career moments. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a duet for 'The Great Idol Reunion' special.
Iowa Needs a More Exciting Favorite Ice Cream Flavor
We vote with our tastebuds every day for a favorite something, right? Unless someone else dictates your every meal, chances are you find something you want to eat, and chances are that you have a favorite dish of some sort. What about when it comes to dessert? Let me be...
I Can’t Believe They Still Have These in Iowa
I had no clue these things still existed until my fiance and I moved to Iowa. I started to believe these were just something we saw in movies or on tv. In all seriousness, I'm not sure I've ever seen one of these in my life. I'm pretty sure where I grew up in Minneapolis they had their own spots they would set up and you had to go to them.
Field of Dreams Game Made For Unforgettable Experience [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
The line in the movie 'Field of Dreams' said what the sign does above: "Is This Heaven? No, it's Iowa." It truly is and a visit to the movie site on Tuesday for the first minor league baseball game ever played there confirmed it. Anyone that was there and didn't feel the magic simply wasn't trying.
Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War
Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change
They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
Remembering Olivia Newton-John’s Final Performances in Iowa
As the tributes continue to pour in for singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, many people who got to see her in concert are cherishing the memories that were made at the show they got to see. Seeing your favorite star on screen is one thing, but getting to see and hear her in person is something even more special. Olivia Newton-John toured all over the world and was no stranger here in the state of Iowa.
MASSIVE Plant And Animal Based Milk Recall In Iowa
When is it time to cut your losses when you have to recall a lot of your products? Over the last few months, I have read over a number of recalls from companies that affect stores in Iowa and other states across the country, but none of them were as long as this one.
A Midwest Gas Station Chain Was Named the Best in the Country
I think we can all agree that some gas stations are just better than others!. USA Today recently released some of their annual 10Best Readers' Choice winners for 2022, and one of the lists outlines the best gas station brands across the U.S. The article says that "a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote." The 2022 winner will be pretty familiar to Iowans, and I think that a lot of them will agree with the pick!
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Bringing Up Your Bundle of Joy Costs Less in Iowa
Our friends at WalletHub are back with their list of the best states to have a baby and here in Iowa, we placed in the Top 10 this time around. Everything is expensive and continuing to go up in price these days, but let's be honest, it's never been cheap to raise a baby. Amazingly, Iowa is one of only three midwest states in the Top 10 on this list. To give you an idea of how they tracked their findings, here is what WalletHub said:
Beloved Iowa Eatery Maintains Hope, Adapts To Stay Afloat
A recent post on their Facebook page may have given the impression that times were dire for a favorite local Cedar Rapids eatery, to the point of rumors they might be going out of business. But the owners of the popular Vivian's Soul Food will soon gather with staff to figure out a way to keep the doors open.
Iowa Native Ashton Kutcher Shares Scary Diagnosis [WATCH]
Ashton Kutcher is revealing some personal information in an upcoming television appearance. The Iowa native seems to be everywhere right now. He is starring in a new movie directed by BJ Novak of 'The Office' fame called 'Vengeance.'. You can read more about his role in the movie here. Kutcher...
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Is Human Trafficking Bad at the IA State Fair? New Study Launched
There's nothing quite like the Iowa State Fair. People come from every corner of the state, musical acts flow in from different parts of the country, and there's always a game, different food, or exhibit to see for the first time. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement...
