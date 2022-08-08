ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomeroy, OH

Big Bend Blues Bash

By Messenger photo by John Halley
 5 days ago

He calls himself the Laid Back Country Picker, but he wasn’t too laid back while performing at the 21st annual Big Bend Blues Bash in Pomeroy. The ‘Picker’ was just one of the fourteen performers at this unique two day festival set on the beautiful Ohio River. He played on stage most of the time with his wife and drummer, Honey. She had her hair up in old fashion curlers during the performance. At one point, the ‘Picker’ ventured out in the audience with his cordless vintage Montgomery Ward guitar, much to the crowd’s delight.

