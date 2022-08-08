ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaparral, NM

Non-profit organization helps local families with diapers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The non-profit organization Guiding Star El Paso hosted an event to provide "Baby Freebies" to local families. Freebies included diapers, wipes, and other essentials. "We are doing everything we can to make sure these women, men, and families are empowered with the essential support...
El Dorado High School evacuated after rupture in plumbing system

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Dorado High School was evacuated after a rupture in the plumbing system on Thursday. A message was sent out to parents about the issue. Students, staff and faculty were evacuated. Socorro Independent School operations staff and fire department officials were on site assessing...
Emergence Health Network looks to hire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergence Health Network, an organization that helps El Paso residents with mental illness, intellectual developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders, is hiring for several positions. The organization is hosting a job fair Friday at its downtown office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open...
El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
29 trainees graduate from El Paso Fire Department training academy

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department hosted a graduation ceremony for Firefighter Class 100 on Thursday. A total of 29 graduates spent months undergoing intense training, studying and preparation to serve the City of El Paso. "It feels good sir, it's been a long seven...
Non-profit looks to team up with borderland businesses to support nursing moms

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Binational Breastfeeding Coalition is looking to team up with businesses across the borderland to support mothers who breastfeed. Rosalba Ruiz, Binational Breastfeeding Coalition outreach officer, would like to create judgment-free spaces where mothers feel safe to breastfeed their children. "They can go to...
TxDOT reminds El Paso drivers to watch out for kids in school zones

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to watch out for kids in school zones as a new school year gets underway. “The daily commute can have many distractions,” said TxDOT District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “These can be especially dangerous in school zones where not paying attention can not only result in a ticket, but someone getting hurt.”
El Paso farmers market celebrates National Farmers Market Week

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As National Farmer's Market week comes to an end, the El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market invited El Pasoans to their celebration this Saturday. The celebration featured more than 50 local vendors, artists, and growers. Those who attended got to enjoy live music,...
LIST: Events canceled, postponed due to violence in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Multiple events in El Paso and Cd. Juarez have been canceled or postponed on Friday and Saturday due to the recent violence in Juarez. If you have an event that is being postponed or canceled due to the violence in Juarez, send an email to elpaso-assignmentsdesk@sbgtv.com to let us know.
Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
