EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO