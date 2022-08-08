The 21st century is described by many scholars as the Golden age, where every aspect of modern-day society is driven by technology. Distributed Ledger Technology, which many describe as the pioneer of the 22nd century, has provided an avenue where an economy can exist without the need for trust. As a result of the growing competition within the blockchain ecosystem, it has forced various exchanges in the space to innovate as their designs are now geared towards the users’ comfort and useability. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility hence, it is important for everyone participating in the market to trade with uninterrupted and real time data to stay on top of trade execution. And that exactly is why Manilla Finance is building a platform that includes a P2P exchange and a utility bills payment platform.

