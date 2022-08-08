TAHLEQUAH – Lindsay Earls is the Cherokee Phoenix’s newest board member, confirmed by the Tribal Council in July. Earls, 39, of Twin Falls, Idaho, is a Cherokee Nation citizen who grew up in Tecumseh, Oklahoma, where she attended high school before graduating from Dartmouth College and then the University of Tulsa with a focus on Indian law.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO