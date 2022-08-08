Read full article on original website
Newest Phoenix board member versed in Indian law
TAHLEQUAH – Lindsay Earls is the Cherokee Phoenix’s newest board member, confirmed by the Tribal Council in July. Earls, 39, of Twin Falls, Idaho, is a Cherokee Nation citizen who grew up in Tecumseh, Oklahoma, where she attended high school before graduating from Dartmouth College and then the University of Tulsa with a focus on Indian law.
Cherokee Nation to host celebration at Saline Courthouse Museum
ROSE, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Saline Courthouse Museum’s grand opening. The special event will take place Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and features a ribbon-cutting ceremony, artist demonstrations and more. The event is open to the public and free...
Federal/state disaster recovery centers open in area
OKLAHOMA CITY – A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Cherokee County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. The seven designated counties are Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa. Survivors from any of the seven...
