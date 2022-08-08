Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Kinder teen expected to survive shooting at back-to-school party; juvenile suspect wanted
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road Friday night. We are told a fight broke out after students from Jennings and Welsh showed up uninvited to a Kinder back-to-school party at the camp. Landon Schmitz tried to break up the fight and was shot in the abdomen, his father Nick Schmitz said.
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur woman sought in connection with molestation of juvenile arrested
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman who authorities say was present while a juvenile was sexually abused has been arrested, authorities said. Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, was arrested Thursday evening for cruelty to juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and failure to report a felony. She is being held at the Jeff Davis Jail on $27,000 bond.
Lake Charles American Press
8/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark A. Handy, 55, 115 Fry St. — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,250. Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, 1600 4th St. — possession of...
KPLC TV
Authorities release identity of Opelousas St. carjacking suspect
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the identity of a suspect that was arrested for a carjacking incident on Opelousas St. yesterday, Aug. 10, 2022. Jyron L. Harper, 19, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and the possession of a stolen firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2022. Dana Trey Morgan, 23, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Christopher Allen Jacobs, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana...
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
KPLC TV
Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KPLC TV
One in custody following carjacking, police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
Cow in the road leads to arrest of two men with outstanding warrants
Two men who struck a cow with their vehicle in Jeff Davis Parish ended with arrests when their outstanding warrants were discovered.
KPLC TV
Authorities say Lake Arthur woman present during molestation of juvenile
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a Lake Arthur woman allegedly present when a juvenile was molested earlier this year. Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Lake Arthur man Colby Case Manuel, 28, who is accused of the molestation. Colby Manuel was arrested Wednesday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
Dry Creek – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 113 near LA Hwy 394 in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of the passenger whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
KPLC TV
Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.
Woman facing charges after leading Orange Police on chase with child passenger in SUV
ORANGE, Texas — A woman in Orange was arrested early Wednesday morning following a low-speed chase with a child passenger in her SUV. Officers in Orange attempted to stop a 2008 Chevy SUV driven by Evelyn Marie Dargin, 41, for a traffic violation in the 100 block of 6th St according to Sargent Medina of the Orange Police Department.
KSLA
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police identify man found dead in submerged vehicle
Judge Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy following the discovery of a deceased local man in Port Arthur. Police identified the man as 43-year-old Elton Dewayne Harris of Port Arthur. Family members reported Harris as a missing person on July 27. He was last seen on July 24. On Tuesday, Port...
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
Comments / 0