Kim Kardashian 'Livid' Over Kanye's Post About Her Split With Pete Davidson

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is upset with Kanye West ' s public reaction to her recent breakup with boyfriend Pete Davidson . A source close to the reality star told Page Six that she believes her ex-husband is back to his "old ways."

“Kim is livid and incredibly upset … Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” they said before adding, “Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately. Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for him … This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”

On Monday, August 8th, the rapper posted an edited New York Times front page with a fake headline, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28 ." He shared the image with his over 16 million followers on Instagram just days after it was confirmed on August 5th that Kim and Pete called it quits after nine months of dating . Another source told Page Six that Kim will "always protect Pete," regardless of their relationship status, and won't stand for West's behavior .

Throughout Pete and Kim's highly-publicized relationship, Kanye engaged in a one-sided feud with the stand-up comedian often referring to him as "Skete ." Back in March, Kim was furious after Kanye released a music video for the track "Eazy" in which he buried Pete alive.

