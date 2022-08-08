ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine communities have purchased the Hampden trash facility they aim to restart

The shuttered Hampden waste facility that was intended to recycle trash from more than 100 Maine communities has now been purchased by those communities. The Municipal Review Committee, which represents the waste interests of 115 towns and cities across central, eastern and northern Maine, paid $1.5 million for the facility this week — a small fraction of its actual value — and is working with an investment firm to restart it.
HAMPDEN, ME
New building permits in Maine have started slowing down

New U.S. Census data show that new building permits issued in Maine have begun to decline in recent months. According to recent figures from the bureau, 593 permits for new housing were issued in the state in June. That's less than the number recorded in April and May, and a significant drop from the more than 800 permits issues in June of last year.
MAINE STATE
The role of public art and examples of artwork throughout Maine

Throughout Maine, people can stumble upon works of art in public places, from murals to sculptures to installations. We’ll learn about the culture and tradition of public art in Maine and highlight some artwork to view—or even be a part of—this summer and year round. Panelists:. David...
MAINE STATE
Testing underway on Sears Island as potential offshore wind development hub

Work is underway to test the first of two sites as a potential hub for wind energy development off Maine's coast. Gov. Janet Mills directed the Maine Department of Transportation to explore the midcoast town of Searsport. A study done last year pointed to a portion of state-owned land on Sears Island and also nearby Mack Point as potential site options.
SEARSPORT, ME

