Bad Bunny x Adidas to Release New ‘Blue Tint’ Forum Buckle Low Sneakers — And Matching Plane

By Aaron Royce
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnsaK_0h9JkXvy00

Bad Bunny’s newest Adidas collaboration is embracing his roots — with an airplane to match.

The Puerto Rican rapper’s new Forum Buckle Low style with the brand features its staple multi-hued leather uppers, padded counters and trim. The pair’s signature buckled webbing straps, flat soles and opaque rubber outsoles complete its silhouette. The upcoming “Blue Tint” colorway features numerous hues of light and tonal blues, directly inspired by both Puerto Rico’s open summer skies and Bad Bunny’s own open-minded nature — as seen in its campaign starring the rapper.

The pair also includes replaceable padded sneaker tongues, as well as two sets of laces in hues of light pink and yellow. Though the style launched in Puerto Rico earlier this spring, it will receive a global release on Aug. 27, retailing for $160.

However, the new sneakers aren’t the only project Adidas is dropping with Bad Bunny this summer. To celebrate their launch, Adidas is allowing customers to submit entries to spend a night in Puerto Rico, complete with a flight to New York City – in a blue-themed airplane wrapped in custom Adidas x Bad Bunny graphics, no less. The occasion will conclude with a Bad Bunny concert in the Bronx on Aug. 27, all in an ode to the freedom of self-expression.

Customers can register for the experience online now through Adidas’ Confirmed app. Winners will be announced on Aug. 18.

Since launching in March 2021, Bad Bunny’s Forum Buckle Low sneakers with Adidas have been released in black, brown and pink colorways. He’s also launched yellow and white versions of the brand’s Response CL sneakers , as well as a multicolored take on the Forum Powerphase style. Bad Bunny is the latest star to collaborate with the brand, which has also launched styles with Jonah Hill, Tara Shahidi, Karlie Kloss and Pharrell Williams in the past. The brand is also continuing its lineup of designer launches this year, releasing its highly-anticipated Gucci collaboration this summer and a limited-edition drop with Balenciaga.

Discover Adidas’ 2022 collaboration with Gucci in the gallery.

