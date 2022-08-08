ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UK basketball with a second blowout win in the Bahamas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's second exhibition game on its Big Blue Bahamas Tour was even more one-sided than the first. The Wildcats had seven players in double figures, shot 57% from the field and held its opponent, Monterrey Tec of Mexico to just 26% shooting in a 102-40 blowout victory Thursday night.
UK basketball blows out first opponent in the Bahamas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky had six players in double figures as they pulled away from a group of select players from the Dominican Republic for a 108-56 win to start their Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour. Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe led the...
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Indiana high school basketball coach accused of dealing cocaine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coach at an Indianapolis area high school has been arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine. His arrest comes just months after his team won the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. According to a report by FOX 59, Beech Grove High School's head...
Event at KFC Yum! Center fills two semi trucks with supplies bound for eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event to support victims of eastern Kentucky flooding was held at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday. The arena in downtown Louisville partnered with Pepsi for a "Fill the Truck" supply drive that collected essential items to be delivered to residents impacted by recent flooding. Local businesses and individuals dropped off supplies that will be delivered to Letcher County Central High School.
3 hurt in crash after Harrison County, Indiana, police pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pursuit of a wanted man in a stolen car ended Friday morning with three people hurt after a crash on Interstate 64 East in Floyd County, Indiana. Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said deputies pursued a stolen car driven by 30-year-old Bryan Mays of Harrison County. Mays sped away from a traffic stop at Walmart in Corydon, Indiana, and crashed a few minutes later on I-64, Smith said.
LMPD: Bicyclist crashes into Louisville police cruiser in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser crashed into each other in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street around 3 p.m. Mitchell said the woman entered the intersection on 31st Street and hit the front end of an LMPD cruiser.
Refugees in west Louisville in spotlight for National Farmer's Market week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman stopped by a West Louisville farmer's market to honor National Farmer's Market week. The American Farm Market on West Market near 23rd Street features produce grown by participants in a Catholic Charities program. Common Earth Garden provides refugees a place to grow culturally significant foods for their families and friends.
Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
