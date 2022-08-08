Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | UK's Barnhart counters Cal-Stoops friendly fire with some fire of his own
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In the grand scheme of things, a basketball coach and a football coach trading public barbs would raise eyebrows anywhere, would be a problem for any athletic director. At Kentucky, it’s something different entirely. That’s why UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart was out on...
Mark Stoops takes issue with John Calipari's Kentucky comments
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is taking issue with some recent comments made by the other well known coach at his school: John Calipari. Coach Cal seemed to diminish the success of the Wildcats football team recently when he referred to Kentucky unequivocally as a "basketball school." "This ...
wdrb.com
UK basketball with a second blowout win in the Bahamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's second exhibition game on its Big Blue Bahamas Tour was even more one-sided than the first. The Wildcats had seven players in double figures, shot 57% from the field and held its opponent, Monterrey Tec of Mexico to just 26% shooting in a 102-40 blowout victory Thursday night.
wdrb.com
2023 ACC Track and Field Indoor Championships to take place in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another major sporting event is coming to Louisville. The 2023 ACC Track and Field Indoor Championships will be held at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. An economic impact of $2.2 million dollars for the city is expected. And it's another win for the facility...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
UK basketball blows out first opponent in the Bahamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky had six players in double figures as they pulled away from a group of select players from the Dominican Republic for a 108-56 win to start their Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour. Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe led the...
wdrb.com
Senior St. Xavier goalkeeper training with Louisville City FC after beating cancer over 10 years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Alex Kron joined Louisville City FC's Youth Academy, his dream was to work his way to the professional ranks. The timeline may have been a little quicker than he anticipated. As a 16-year-old last year, he was signed for a LouCity game because of a...
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
wdrb.com
Churchill Downs to host Arlington Million Day for the first time this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The stands are usually empty this time of year at Churchill Downs. But on Saturday, the gates are scheduled to open up and welcome fans back for the annual Arlington Millions Day. "Well it's a very unique time for us at Churchill," Churchill Down spokesman Darren...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Indiana high school basketball coach accused of dealing cocaine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coach at an Indianapolis area high school has been arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine. His arrest comes just months after his team won the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. According to a report by FOX 59, Beech Grove High School's head...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Get some ideas at the Tour of Remodeled Homes in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Does your home need a refresh? Maybe there are some things you have always wanted to add or change but haven't yet. Well, the 2022 Tour of Remodeled homes in Louisville could help with remodeling ideas. Ten homes remodeled homes will be featured Saturday and Sunday...
wdrb.com
Event at KFC Yum! Center fills two semi trucks with supplies bound for eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event to support victims of eastern Kentucky flooding was held at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday. The arena in downtown Louisville partnered with Pepsi for a "Fill the Truck" supply drive that collected essential items to be delivered to residents impacted by recent flooding. Local businesses and individuals dropped off supplies that will be delivered to Letcher County Central High School.
wdrb.com
Building industry association opening new HVAC trade school program in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new trade school will open soon in Louisville. The Building Institute of Greater Louisville will offer a training program focused on the Heating and Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) trade. Students will get classroom and hands-on learning to prepare them to work in the field...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
3 hurt in crash after Harrison County, Indiana, police pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pursuit of a wanted man in a stolen car ended Friday morning with three people hurt after a crash on Interstate 64 East in Floyd County, Indiana. Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said deputies pursued a stolen car driven by 30-year-old Bryan Mays of Harrison County. Mays sped away from a traffic stop at Walmart in Corydon, Indiana, and crashed a few minutes later on I-64, Smith said.
wdrb.com
Get some ideas at the Tour of Remodeled Homes in Louisville
Does your home need a refresh? Maybe there are some things you have always wanted to add or change but haven't yet?
wdrb.com
Jack Harlow and former U of L, UK stars participate in celebrity kickball tournament
IMAGES | Jack Harlow and former UofL, UK stars participate in Louisville celebrity kickball tournament. This was the third year for The Homies Celebrity Kickball Tournament. Harlow took pictures and talked with fans.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Bicyclist crashes into Louisville police cruiser in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser crashed into each other in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street around 3 p.m. Mitchell said the woman entered the intersection on 31st Street and hit the front end of an LMPD cruiser.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Refugees in west Louisville in spotlight for National Farmer's Market week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman stopped by a West Louisville farmer's market to honor National Farmer's Market week. The American Farm Market on West Market near 23rd Street features produce grown by participants in a Catholic Charities program. Common Earth Garden provides refugees a place to grow culturally significant foods for their families and friends.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
wdrb.com
JCPS board member says he will push to change district masking policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Board of Education member said he wants to change the district's COVID-19 masking policy. Board member James Craig, who represents District 3, said he will bring up the masking policy at Tuesday's board meeting, but whether three others join him in that effort remains unclear.
wdrb.com
Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
Comments / 4