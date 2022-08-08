Read full article on original website
Man points gun at driver after crash, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after police say his was involved in a crash, then got out of his car and pointed a gun at the driver who he crashed into. Randy Gene Ray is facing several charges including assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and hit and run, according to jail records.
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting near bus stop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Tulsa after a man was found dead. The man was found beside a bus stop near a Sonic located on the corner of 11th and Garnett early Saturday. Police are still working to determine what happened. No...
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking more information in hit-and-run investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking more information in a hit-and-run incident that happened near 61st Street and 177th East Avenue just after midnight on Sunday. Police say witnesses noticed a white Jeep Liberty with both passenger side tires blown out driving on its rims...
Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For 2019 Death Of Motorcyclist
A Tulsa woman gets 10 years in prison for hitting and killing a motorcyclist three years ago. Karen Gillespie pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two other charges. In April 2019, she turned in front of Ronnie Moss who was riding a motorcycle. Moss was in the hospital for 23...
Tulsa Police Search For Man Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting
Tulsa police on Friday are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday. According to police, officers are searching for Quentin Caldwell, who is accused of shooting and killing Farron Cooper near 46th Street North and M.L.K on Tuesday evening. Officers say another man was also shot, and a third person suffered a head injury.
Man wanted for armed carjacking in Tulsa was arrested in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore police arrested 29-year-old Tyriest Martin for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Police told FOX23 that Martin stole the car in Tulsa. Tulsa Police Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter explained that Martin carjacked an 18-year-old...
TPD: Homeless suspect robs man who offered him a shower and shave
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a homeless man accused of robbing a good Samaritan. Officers were called to the Clarion Hotel near Memorial and I-44 Tuesday evening. When they arrived, they spoke with the victim. He said he allowed a homeless man to come into his hotel room to shower and shave.
Police search for 15-year-old wanted for January murder
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a 15-year-old wanted for a murder that took place in January. After 22-year-old Brad Hale was killed, police charged 14-year-old Zion Crawford, 16-year-old Edson Bellefluer Jr. and 15-year-old Javione Valentine with First Degree Murder and Robbery. “They’re all around 13, 14,...
kswo.com
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
Lighthorse Police Department searching for man wanted for aggravated assault
OKEMAH, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault. Lighthorse said they were sent to the Okemah hospital for a stabbing on July 26. At the hospital, police spoke with the victim, 29-year-old Devin Mixon, before he was flown to Saint Francis with life threatening injuries.
One arrested after TPD announces largest fentanyl bust in department’s history
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after Tulsa police say they have nabbed their largest fentanyl bust in the department’s history. Officers with the Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant earlier this month at a home near 1st and Rockford. Inside, officers found 11 pounds of fentanyl, several pounds of meth, several pounds of heroin, guns, and $7,000 in cash.
Man arrested after robbing woman pumping gas
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) a man has been arrested after robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping gas. On Thursday afternoon, the victim was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when a man, later identified as Kenneth Sanders, approached her.
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested In Tulsa, Police Say
A man is in custody after police say he robbed a man at a Tulsa motel. Police say the victim allowed a homeless man into his room Tuesday night at the Clarion Inn near I-44 and Memorial in order to shower and shave. When the suspect was done, they say...
2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash
Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
OSBI, Bartlesville PD searching for woman who could have information on man’s suspicious disappearance
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) are asking for the public’s help in finding 18-year-old Bailey Whitney, of Delaware, Okla. Police want to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of 22-year-old Devin Viles. Viles was last seen on...
Family celebrates after 4-year-old who disappeared for over two hours was found safe
TULSA, Okla. — A 4-year-old-boy missing for more than two hours has been found safe. Police said Preston Wade was found with someone who was living in the same home he was. Preston disappeared around 3 p.m. Wednesday in north Tulsa. Preston’s grandmother, and caretaker, was inside while he...
Tulsa police work to crack down on car thefts related to a TikTok trend
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department’s (TPD) Auto Theft Lt. Chase Calhoun said a disturbing TikTok trend is now here in Tulsa. “There’s a social media group known as the Kia Boys,” Calhoun explained. “It started in the northern part of the U.S. within the last year to two years.”
Man arrested after cutting a hole in a wall to break into a storage unit
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after cutting a hole in the wall in order to break into a storage unit. On Monday around 11:20 p.m., Tulsa police officers were called out to a storage unit facility near 31st and Garnett for reports of a burglary. Police said the security guard noticed a door to one of the units was propped open, and Andrew Hendricks was sleeping inside.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware County murder
TULSA, Okla. — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp, as well as shooting a second victim. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing discharging a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence. His brother, Dakota Buzzard, and his father, James Buzzard, are also charged with these crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
