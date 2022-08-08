ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man points gun at driver after crash, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after police say his was involved in a crash, then got out of his car and pointed a gun at the driver who he crashed into. Randy Gene Ray is facing several charges including assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and hit and run, according to jail records.
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking more information in hit-and-run investigation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking more information in a hit-and-run incident that happened near 61st Street and 177th East Avenue just after midnight on Sunday. Police say witnesses noticed a white Jeep Liberty with both passenger side tires blown out driving on its rims...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police search for 15-year-old wanted for January murder

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a 15-year-old wanted for a murder that took place in January. After 22-year-old Brad Hale was killed, police charged 14-year-old Zion Crawford, 16-year-old Edson Bellefluer Jr. and 15-year-old Javione Valentine with First Degree Murder and Robbery. “They’re all around 13, 14,...
kswo.com

Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One arrested after TPD announces largest fentanyl bust in department’s history

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after Tulsa police say they have nabbed their largest fentanyl bust in the department’s history. Officers with the Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant earlier this month at a home near 1st and Rockford. Inside, officers found 11 pounds of fentanyl, several pounds of meth, several pounds of heroin, guns, and $7,000 in cash.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after robbing woman pumping gas

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) a man has been arrested after robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping gas. On Thursday afternoon, the victim was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when a man, later identified as Kenneth Sanders, approached her.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash

Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after cutting a hole in a wall to break into a storage unit

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after cutting a hole in the wall in order to break into a storage unit. On Monday around 11:20 p.m., Tulsa police officers were called out to a storage unit facility near 31st and Garnett for reports of a burglary. Police said the security guard noticed a door to one of the units was propped open, and Andrew Hendricks was sleeping inside.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware County murder

TULSA, Okla. — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp, as well as shooting a second victim. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing discharging a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence. His brother, Dakota Buzzard, and his father, James Buzzard, are also charged with these crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
