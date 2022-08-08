Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. markets on Thursday were set to rise again after a government report showing that inflation is cooling fueled a Wednesday rally. All three major indexes are coming off a strong day: The Dow surged more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 hit its highest point since early May, and the Nasdaq landed its highest close since April. Ahead of Thursday's session, investors are chewing over Disney's earnings from Wednesday evening (more on that below), while looking forward to the producer price index and weekly jobs claims data later in the morning.
CNBC
We've seen as Wall Street recovers, overall crypto recovers, says Tether co-founder
William Quigley, Tether co-founder, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss the drivers of the recent rebounds in cryptocurrency prices and where Quigley sees value creation going forward..
CNBC
Friday, August 12, 2022: Why this sector is strong on falling oil prices
Jeff Marks breaks down the action he's seeing in the market in relation to falling oil prices. He also takes a look ahead into some of next week's earnings reports.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rivian, Toast, Poshmark and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Rivian Automotive — The electric vehicle maker rose 3.1% in after-hours trading after beating revenue estimates and posting a smaller-than-expected loss in the latest quarter. Rivian reaffirmed its delivery estimates for the year but said it expects a larger loss than anticipated as it grapples with supply chain constraints.
CNBC
The CEOs of Disney and Devon Energy deliver upbeat outlooks to CNBC
The CEOs of two Club holdings spoke to CNBC on Thursday: Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) Bob Chapek and Devon Energy's (DVN) Rick Moncrief. Drug stocks are sliding on fears of Zantac lawsuits — here's what it means for JNJ.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Toast, Illumina and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Peloton — Shares of Peloton jumped 6% after the company told employees it was cutting about 780 jobs, raising prices on some equipment and closing a number of retail stores. Illumina — The gene-sequencing technology company dropped more than 9%...
CNBC
The Final Call: AAPL, HD & TGT
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
CNBC
Tiger 21, an exclusive club of investors, says the ultra rich are doubling down on stocks
Tiger 21 consists of 1,200 members with a cumulative $140 billion in assets, and individuals must have at least $20 million in liquid assets to qualify for membership. Its founder and chairman, Michael Sonnenfeldt, told CNBC on Thursday that although real estate had historically been the most popular destination for members' money, they were now seeing some "real bargains" in the stock markets.
CNBC
Cloud stocks are rallying after a punishing start to the year as 2022 outlook brightens
Cloud stocks sold off earlier this year as investors worried about inflation and rising interest rates. They're now regaining some ground, after strong quarterly results and optimistic full-year forecasts. "We haven't seen the fundamentals of that basket of businesses really fall off a cliff," said Elliott Robinson, a partner at...
CNBC
Tornado Cash developer detained, Core Scientific cuts jobs, and BlackRock's bitcoin bet: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Santiago Portela, CEO of Fitchin, discusses BlackRock's new private bitcoin trust and the trend of major asset management firms betting on crypto.
CNBC
New batch of inflation reports next week will likely disappoint, Moody's Mark Zandi warns
Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi digs into the strength of the consumer. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Tech layoffs and hiring freezes continue to mount. Here's a wrap-up of some of the biggest names hit
Big tech is getting smaller — at least when it comes to headcounts — as layoffs contiue to mount across the board. Dozens of tech companies have announced hiring freezes and job cuts over the last few months, including the likes of Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, Snap, Netflix and countless others. CNBC TechCheck's Deirdre Bosa gives you a quick overview of the biggest names hit the hardest in the sector.
