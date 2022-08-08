ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. markets on Thursday were set to rise again after a government report showing that inflation is cooling fueled a Wednesday rally. All three major indexes are coming off a strong day: The Dow surged more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 hit its highest point since early May, and the Nasdaq landed its highest close since April. Ahead of Thursday's session, investors are chewing over Disney's earnings from Wednesday evening (more on that below), while looking forward to the producer price index and weekly jobs claims data later in the morning.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rivian, Toast, Poshmark and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Rivian Automotive — The electric vehicle maker rose 3.1% in after-hours trading after beating revenue estimates and posting a smaller-than-expected loss in the latest quarter. Rivian reaffirmed its delivery estimates for the year but said it expects a larger loss than anticipated as it grapples with supply chain constraints.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Toast, Illumina and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Peloton — Shares of Peloton jumped 6% after the company told employees it was cutting about 780 jobs, raising prices on some equipment and closing a number of retail stores. Illumina — The gene-sequencing technology company dropped more than 9%...
The Final Call: AAPL, HD & TGT

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
Tiger 21, an exclusive club of investors, says the ultra rich are doubling down on stocks

Tiger 21 consists of 1,200 members with a cumulative $140 billion in assets, and individuals must have at least $20 million in liquid assets to qualify for membership. Its founder and chairman, Michael Sonnenfeldt, told CNBC on Thursday that although real estate had historically been the most popular destination for members' money, they were now seeing some "real bargains" in the stock markets.
Tornado Cash developer detained, Core Scientific cuts jobs, and BlackRock's bitcoin bet: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Santiago Portela, CEO of Fitchin, discusses BlackRock's new private bitcoin trust and the trend of major asset management firms betting on crypto.
Tech layoffs and hiring freezes continue to mount. Here's a wrap-up of some of the biggest names hit

Big tech is getting smaller — at least when it comes to headcounts — as layoffs contiue to mount across the board. Dozens of tech companies have announced hiring freezes and job cuts over the last few months, including the likes of Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, Snap, Netflix and countless others. CNBC TechCheck's Deirdre Bosa gives you a quick overview of the biggest names hit the hardest in the sector.
