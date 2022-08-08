ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

WGAL

Alpaca summer camp held in Lancaster County

MANHEIM, Pa. — On Thursday, the Alpaca Summer Camp was held at Graystone Ridge Alpacas in Manheim, Lancaster County. The camp was held for kids from the ages of 9 to 16 and it extends for a week at a time. Each camper is assigned an Alpaca for the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

William C. Goodridge statue unveiling

The William C. Goodridge statue is outside the entrance of the William C. Goodridge freedom center and underground railroad museum on Philadelphia Street. Goodridge was born a slave but became free and moved to York. He was a businessman and thought to be one of the wealthiest African Americans in...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Longtime WGAL employee George Hilton dies

LANCASTER, Pa. — We are mourning the loss of a longtime member of our WGAL family. George Hilton died Thursday. He played a big role in our production and getting us on the air. He had been with us since 1995, starting as an audio operator. For the past...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Van rear-ends pickup truck in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz brings campaign to York County

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. — Mehmet Oz brought his campaign for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat to the Susquehanna Valley. The Republican toured Legacy Innovations, a small business in Emigsville, York County, that specializes in the manufacture of custom cars. News 8 had the opportunity to talk to him about plans for...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Four York firefighters sworn in

YORK, Pa. — Four new firefighters were sworn in Thursday in York. It brings the city fire department to its full complement of 65. The new firefighters are replacing others who have retired. Firefighting is in the family for two of the new recruits. Conner Caruso's father is currently...
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman dies in York County crash

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Dartmouth

David Gallagher ’20 dies while visiting Hanover

Gallagher was in town to attend the delayed Class of 2020 commencement ceremony. David Gallagher ’20 died on Sunday, according to an announcement from the College. Gallagher, who is from Downingtown, Pa., attended the Class of 2020 commencement ceremony in Hanover the day before, as the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.
HANOVER, NH
WGAL

Carlisle School District's new superintendent

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, the recently appointed superintendent of the Carlisle School District spoke about the district and the year ahead. Dr. Colleen Friend spoke at the Rotary Club of Carlisle. She spoke about her plan to hire more instructional aides, and focusing on mental health by...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Scammers pretend to be police to get your money, information

Scammers are pretending to be police, and it can be scary if you get one of these calls. Manheim Borough police in Lancaster County put out a warning after a resident contacted them about a call appearing to come from the department. This is known as spoofing. Scammers disguise their...
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Man sentenced for illegally purchasing/attempting to purchase 18 guns

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Harrisburg was sentenced for making false statements while purchasing multiple guns in three Pennsylvania counties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to five years of probation for attempting […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

