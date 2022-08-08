Read full article on original website
3 Diners Worth Trying in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Some weekends call for slow, lazy mornings. And what's better than heading out for breakfast during the am, not having to cook for yourself? I've found three diners in Lancaster that are worth a visit this season. Some are very popular locally and tend to fill up quickly.
WGAL
Alpaca summer camp held in Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — On Thursday, the Alpaca Summer Camp was held at Graystone Ridge Alpacas in Manheim, Lancaster County. The camp was held for kids from the ages of 9 to 16 and it extends for a week at a time. Each camper is assigned an Alpaca for the...
WGAL
William C. Goodridge statue unveiling
The William C. Goodridge statue is outside the entrance of the William C. Goodridge freedom center and underground railroad museum on Philadelphia Street. Goodridge was born a slave but became free and moved to York. He was a businessman and thought to be one of the wealthiest African Americans in...
WGAL
First-ever statue of African American leader to be unveiled in York
YORK, Pa. — A major unveiling of a first-ever statue will happen Friday in York. WGAL's Kate Merriman has the story. Watch her report above.
WGAL
Longtime WGAL employee George Hilton dies
LANCASTER, Pa. — We are mourning the loss of a longtime member of our WGAL family. George Hilton died Thursday. He played a big role in our production and getting us on the air. He had been with us since 1995, starting as an audio operator. For the past...
WGAL
Organization gives families facing terminal illness a week away
What started as a way to give people hope has turned into a mission that has now helped hundreds of local families. The Week Away Foundation is carrying on a legacy. It's also making a difference to people like Jacqui Fittery. Fittery can't get enough of her grandson, Lucas. "He...
WGAL
Van rear-ends pickup truck in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The...
WGAL
US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz brings campaign to York County
EMIGSVILLE, Pa. — Mehmet Oz brought his campaign for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat to the Susquehanna Valley. The Republican toured Legacy Innovations, a small business in Emigsville, York County, that specializes in the manufacture of custom cars. News 8 had the opportunity to talk to him about plans for...
WGAL
Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
WGAL
Four York firefighters sworn in
YORK, Pa. — Four new firefighters were sworn in Thursday in York. It brings the city fire department to its full complement of 65. The new firefighters are replacing others who have retired. Firefighting is in the family for two of the new recruits. Conner Caruso's father is currently...
Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
WGAL
Small plane headed for Myerstown, Lebanon County, crashes; Three killed
METZ, W.Va. — Three people from the Susquehanna Valley were killed in a small plane crash in West Virginia. Authorities said the plane crashed in Metz, West Virginia, which is in the northern part of the state. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine plane was flying from Indiana...
WGAL
Woman dies in York County crash
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
Dartmouth
David Gallagher ’20 dies while visiting Hanover
Gallagher was in town to attend the delayed Class of 2020 commencement ceremony. David Gallagher ’20 died on Sunday, according to an announcement from the College. Gallagher, who is from Downingtown, Pa., attended the Class of 2020 commencement ceremony in Hanover the day before, as the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.
WGAL
Carlisle School District's new superintendent
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, the recently appointed superintendent of the Carlisle School District spoke about the district and the year ahead. Dr. Colleen Friend spoke at the Rotary Club of Carlisle. She spoke about her plan to hire more instructional aides, and focusing on mental health by...
Inmate who helped break up drug operation inside Lewisburg prison blasts prosecutors in Pa.
WILLIAMSPORT-Federal prosecutors in the Pennsylvania’s Middle District have been accused of showing a “blatant disregard” for an inmate’s substantial assistance in curtailing a major drug operation inside the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. Rayful Edmond III claimed Friday in a court filing federal prosecutors have breached a 1999-2000...
abc27.com
Dozens scammed in Harrisburg car seller’s multi-million mile odometer tampering scheme; PSP
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of car buyers in the Harrisburg area were allegedly scammed in an odometer tampering scheme that involved over four million miles rolled back on vehicles sold online. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a family in Harrisburg was involved in unlicensed car sales on Facebook...
WGAL
Scammers pretend to be police to get your money, information
Scammers are pretending to be police, and it can be scary if you get one of these calls. Manheim Borough police in Lancaster County put out a warning after a resident contacted them about a call appearing to come from the department. This is known as spoofing. Scammers disguise their...
Man sentenced for illegally purchasing/attempting to purchase 18 guns
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Harrisburg was sentenced for making false statements while purchasing multiple guns in three Pennsylvania counties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to five years of probation for attempting […]
WGAL
Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
