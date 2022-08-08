ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Smith breaks silence on Will Smith’s Oscars slap: ‘I love and accept my family’

By Daniel Neira
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afKcs_0h9Jgdhy00

Willow Smith is sharing her thoughts about the controversial incident that involved her dad Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars.

The 21-year-old singer had reacted to the media attention just two days after the slap , writing on Instagram Stories “You know who’s going through a lot right now? Literally everyone,” adding “Just be kind.”

Now Willow has revealed to Billboard that she sees her “whole family as being human” and she loves and accepts “them for all their humanness.”

“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest,” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGHkE_0h9Jgdhy00 GettyImages

Will recently shared a 6-minute video of himself addressing the incident, apologizing to Chris, his mother, and his fellow nominees.

“I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I saw and interview that Chris’s mother did and, you know, that was one of the things about the moment I just didn’t realize,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment.”

Kevin Hart also shared an update about Chris and Will’s friendship. “People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward,” the actor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwAqG_0h9Jgdhy00 GettyImages

“I can only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best,” Kevin stated, “I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.”

