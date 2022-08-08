ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

2 Men Accused Of Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Governor Face New Trial

By Taylor Linzinmeir
Two men accused of creating a scheme to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 are facing a second trial this week, according to Newsy . Their first trial ended in a mistrial in April after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair and acquitted two others.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. have been accused of attempting to target Whitmer and other officials over their tough restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is evidence that Fox, Croft and undercover agents took a night ride to northern Michigan to stake out Whitmer's second home. The two, who have pleaded guilty and are expected to testify, also allegedly discussed putting an explosive under a bridge.

"I'm gonna hit soon," Croft was heard saying during a June 2020 meeting of anti-government activists in Ohio. "I'm going to terrorize people. The right people. The people who have been terrorizing my people."

Whitmer said very little publicly after the mistrial, but did open up about it to the Washington Post recently. "Does anyone think these kidnappers wanted to keep me or ransom me?" Whitmer said. "No. They were going to put me on trial and then execute me. It was an assassination plot, but no one talks about it that way. Even the way people talk about it has muted the seriousness of it."

