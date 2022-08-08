When people in the Midwest think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the U.S.A. think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the world think of Iowa, they should think of corn. Iowa is the top corn-producing state in America followed by Illinois. So one would think that the world's largest corn maze would be in Iowa or at the very least Illinois. Unfortunately, it is not.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO