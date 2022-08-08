ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Has Some of the Thriftiest People In The Country

Who doesn't love a good trip to the thrift store? According to a recent study, Iowans may love it a little more than the rest of America. There are more than 25,000 consignment or resale stores in the United States, according to the U.S. Census. Thrifting is a multi-billion dollar...
IOWA STATE
Eastern Iowa Native Maddie Poppe Releases New Music [LISTEN]

The Clarksville native and season 16 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe is back with a new song. It has been quite a year for the Iowa star. The singer has been on tour after a few noteworthy career moments. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a duet for 'The Great Idol Reunion' special.
CLARKSVILLE, IA
Iowa Needs a More Exciting Favorite Ice Cream Flavor

We vote with our tastebuds every day for a favorite something, right? Unless someone else dictates your every meal, chances are you find something you want to eat, and chances are that you have a favorite dish of some sort. What about when it comes to dessert? Let me be...
IOWA STATE
Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change

They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War

Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
IOWA STATE
MASSIVE Plant And Animal Based Milk Recall In Iowa

When is it time to cut your losses when you have to recall a lot of your products? Over the last few months, I have read over a number of recalls from companies that affect stores in Iowa and other states across the country, but none of them were as long as this one.
IOWA STATE
Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?

The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
IOWA STATE
Shockingly The World’s Largest Corn Maze Is NOT In Iowa

When people in the Midwest think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the U.S.A. think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the world think of Iowa, they should think of corn. Iowa is the top corn-producing state in America followed by Illinois. So one would think that the world's largest corn maze would be in Iowa or at the very least Illinois. Unfortunately, it is not.
IOWA STATE
A Midwest Gas Station Chain Was Named the Best in the Country

I think we can all agree that some gas stations are just better than others!. USA Today recently released some of their annual 10Best Readers' Choice winners for 2022, and one of the lists outlines the best gas station brands across the U.S. The article says that "a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote." The 2022 winner will be pretty familiar to Iowans, and I think that a lot of them will agree with the pick!
IOWA STATE
Iowa Native Ashton Kutcher Shares Scary Diagnosis [WATCH]

Ashton Kutcher is revealing some personal information in an upcoming television appearance. The Iowa native seems to be everywhere right now. He is starring in a new movie directed by BJ Novak of 'The Office' fame called 'Vengeance.'. You can read more about his role in the movie here. Kutcher...
IOWA STATE
The Highest-Rated Cedar Rapids Restaurants on Yelp [GALLERY]

When it comes to restaurants, Cedar Rapids has plenty of great places to try!. Using ratings on Yelp (which are determined by the number of stars and the number of reviews for each restaurant), I put together a list of the 15 highest rated restaurants within the city of Cedar Rapids. Here are the top 15 places that Iowans seem to love the most:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Beloved Iowa Eatery Maintains Hope, Adapts To Stay Afloat

A recent post on their Facebook page may have given the impression that times were dire for a favorite local Cedar Rapids eatery, to the point of rumors they might be going out of business. But the owners of the popular Vivian's Soul Food will soon gather with staff to figure out a way to keep the doors open.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
